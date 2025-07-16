Columbus Crew unveil 2025 Heritage Kit

The Columbus Crew have unveiled the Heritage Kit as part of the 2025 adidas Archive Collection, which features 10 iconic MLS kits inspired by the league’s early years – reimagined for today with authentic designs, bold color palettes and legendary details.
The kit celebrates 30 seasons of soccer heritage as MLS's first club. With three decades of history and accolades – and the hardware to prove it – the Crew's brand of soccer has thrived since 1996.
The classic white shirt includes Black & Gold callbacks from soccer threads throughout Crew history and proudly boasts the club's original crest.