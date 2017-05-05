Colorado Rapids 0, Vancouver Whitecaps 1 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

The Vancouver Whitecaps took a vital road win for the second week in a row, as they defeated the Colorado Rapids 1-0 on Friday at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Brek Shea came off the bench and scored the game's only goal on a breakaway in the 84th minute to claim all three points for the visitors. The Rapids played the final moments down a man, as defender Mekeil Williams was shown a second yellow card for a rough tackle in the 88th minute.

Goals

84' – VAN – Brek Shea Watch

Three Things

ROAD 'CAPS: Vancouver now have two road wins on the bounce, after also taking care of business last week in Montreal. It's an impressive showing in a league where the home team tends to prevail, and could even be a sign of things coming together for the Whitecaps. They're in a good spot in the standings at the moment, and still aren't playing the flowing soccer that was so successful for them a couple seasons ago. But a couple gritty road wins could help kickstart their fortunes, regardless of where they're playing. SHEA RETURN PAYS DIVIDENDS: Shea entered the game in the 69th minute, having been sidelined since late March with a knee injury. And his return came at an opportune moment, with good shots on target hard to come by for both teams. Shea has started his Whitecaps tenure fairly well, and if he can stay healthy, he could become a big player in the team's attack moving forward. NO RESPITE FOR RAPIDS: The loss dooms Colorado to a fifth straight loss, the worst form in the league at the moment. While a near own-goal in the second half might have given the Rapids a lifeline in this game, the solid defensive performance on the night was not coupled with a functional attack, and it came to haunt them in the end.

Next Up