Boxall, Surman spark New Zealand's “best performance ever” at World Cup

“Although looking back at it, probably a few things we could do to tighten things up. I think we were probably a little bit more vulnerable than we would have liked, but around that, they’re a quality team.”

“As a team, we've spoken about how we wanted to change how we play a little bit the last three, four years, and I think that was an expansive display of that tonight,” Boxall told MLSsoccer.com in the mixed zone postgame.

With Minnesota United veteran Michael Boxall and Portland Timbers starlet Finn Surman anchoring the ‘All Whites’ defense, the Oceania representatives surprised everyone with their slick passing and comfort on the ball, making light of the 65 places between them and Team Melli in the latest FIFA World Ranking.

Making their first FIFA World Cup appearance in 16 long years, the Kiwis showed both guts and skill in their opening match of the tournament Monday evening, swapping haymakers with Iran in a pulsating 2-2 draw that wowed a feverishly emotional crowd of 70,108 and turned heads around the globe.

Rousing performance

The disappointment at allowing Iran to equalize twice was understandable: On their third trip to this tournament, the Kiwis remain in pursuit of their first-ever World Cup victory. Yet it also speaks volumes about the evolution of a program known for years as organized and spirited, yet fundamentally limited against top opposition.

“We showed the world who we are and who our players are,” said manager Darren Bazeley, a former Colorado Rapids assistant coach who has spent much of the past two decades at various levels of the New Zealand national teams system. “I think that may be our best performance ever, or since I've been involved with the All Whites, which is a long time.”

Southern California is home to the world’s largest population of Iranians outside of Tehran, fueling a markedly pro-Team Melli crowd buzzing with particular intensity in light of recent geopolitical events. Yet the Kiwis won the possession battle and controlled long periods of the match, knitting together two pretty goals laid on by Nottingham Forest star Chris Wood and finished by Scotland-based winger Elijah Just.

Despite their uniquely difficult buildup to the tournament – Iran had to relocate their base camp from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico due to visa issues, and were only permitted to spend the night before this match on US soil, with many of their support staff not allowed to enter the United States – Team Melli were dogged, digging out two big chances in fleeting moments and converting both.

“When you're leading twice in a game, you come away with that ‘what if?’” said Bazeley, “and we're probably as close as we'll ever be to winning a game at a World Cup. We couldn't quite do that today, but we're in the World Cup. We didn't lose. Stayed in the game, scored goals and created chances. So, for us, it was a really strong performance I'm really proud of.