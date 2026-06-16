New Zealand vs. Egypt: How to watch, stream World Cup Group G match

New Zealand, featuring the MLS duo of Michael Boxall and Finn Surman , continue their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign on Sunday with a vital Group G clash against Egypt.

The top two teams from each group and the top eight third-place finishers advance to the knockout phase (Round of 32).

The 2026 World Cup, expanded to 48 nations, runs from June 11 until July 19. The tournament is held in 16 cities across the United States, Canada and Mexico.

FIFA World Ranking: 85

85 Confederation: OFC (Oceania)

OFC (Oceania) Opening match: 2-2 draw vs. Iran

Boxall (Minnesota United FC) and Surman (Portland Timbers) started and went the full 90 minutes in central defense as New Zealand opened Group G play with an entertaining 2-2 draw against Iran.

Elijah Just netted a brace for the All Whites, but Team Melli responded twice via Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi to split the points at Los Angeles Stadium.

In search of a first-ever World Cup victory at their third tournament, New Zealand could also practically secure qualification to the knockout stages for the first time with a historic result against Egypt in Vancouver.