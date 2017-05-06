Rapids fans show support for Kortne Ford's mother during Friday's game

Colorado Rapids defender Kortne Ford did not make an appearance in Friday's 1-0 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, but he was in the middle of what was arguably the moment of the night at Dick's Sporting Goods Park.

Ford's mom Laurie recently learned she has Stage 4 cancer, after previously battling the disease about a decade ago. A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise money for the health care costs, and on Friday, Rapids fans lent their moral support to the Ford family.

In the 24th minute (in honor of Kortne's jersey number), the crowd stood up and gave a standing ovation, with some holding signs of support. Kortne, sitting on the bench, stood up with several teammates and also applauded (watch above).

You can contribute to the Laurie Ford cancer support fund over at the dedicated page on GoFundMe.com.