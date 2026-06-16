Aníbal Godoy: For Panama, for our country

The 2026 FIFA World Cup is here. And for me, it's almost the end of my 16-year run with the Panama national team.

I’ve spent a lot of time visualizing what my last tournament in the national team jersey will be like. I close my eyes and feel the atmosphere; I see myself stepping onto the pitch with an entire nation behind me and the responsibility to represent this team. I can hear the fans cheering as the national anthem plays.

With that in mind, I want to address the Panamanian people: wearing this jersey for so many years and feeling the unconditional support of my country has been a blessing. It’s also taught me about the responsibilities involved in playing for Panama.

Panamanian fans filled stadiums throughout World Cup qualifiers, and they’ll be at this summer’s tournament supporting us during our group stage matches in Toronto and New York. I’m not saying we’ll be the home team, but we will definitely feel the support of our fans.

As such, we have the obligation to give everything we have.

On that, I give my word. Everyone already knows how I play and what I’ve given to my country. I’ve always been a charismatic person who’s never said no to the national team, through good times and bad. I always tried to be an honest person who gave everything for my country.

That’s how it will be at the World Cup. That’s how it has to be, because expectations are higher this time.

When I debuted with the national team in 2010, Panama wasn’t as big a soccer nation as it is now. As the years passed, the national team improved on a structural, administrative, and sporting level.

Qualifying for our first-ever World Cup in 2018 was one of the most beautiful moments of my career. You never forget your first time.

However, we’re heading into our second World Cup with a different feeling. Or, in other words, with different ambitions.

This time around, there’s a lot of talk about Panama winning their first World Cup game. It’s not just about participating. The fans are very excited.

As a team, we’re not just looking for that first win. We’re aiming higher, knowing that a win gives you a chance to qualify for the knockout stages as one of the best third-place teams. There’s hope. The opening game against Ghana is the most important one, knowing that if we earn all three points, we’ll have a solid chance of advancing out of the group stage.

We players want the fans to know that we've set goals for this World Cup. We want to thank them for their support and assure them that this team will give everything it has.