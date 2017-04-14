MLS Fantasy: Stars in Atlanta, New York headline top options for Round 7

What do snowball fights, red cards, blown clean sheets and unexpected goal scorers all have in common?

Each played a huge role in Round 6 of the MLS Fantasy season.

Last week provided more entries into the growing list of triple-digit fantasy score, with the top score of 106 points earned by Justin Sheppard, manager of MAD DAX: FURRY ROGUE. Congrats!

The main frustration for many managers last week was that so few games presented clear fantasy standouts. That shouldn’t be the case this weekend, with plenty of players looking poised for solid point totals. Here are a few of my fantasy favorites for Round 7:

Goalkeepers

Healthy Again: With few standout ‘keeper options this round, budget players should be your main target. Now that his red flag has been removed, Columbus' Zack Steffen ($4.8) is one to keep an eye on. Toronto will offer a challenge on Saturday night (8 pm ET | TSN; MLS LIVE in the US), but Steffen is the second-highest scoring goalie in the league. He’s worth a flyer in Round 7.

Away Chance: Atlanta’s Alec Kann ($4.9) isn’t exactly the biggest-name backstop in MLS, but he’s got a solid defense in front of him and status as one of the top bonus point-producing ‘keepers in 2017. He’ll face a Montreal team on Saturday at Stade Saputo (1 pm ET; CTV, TSN, TVA Sports | MLS LIVE in the US) that will be without several key pieces as they look for their first win of the year.

Defenders

Extra Points: If you’re looking for a player who knows how to rack up bonus points, consider Aaron Long ($5.2). The Red Bulls have been in a bit of a slump recently, but over his six games, Long has racked up 15 bonus points and become one of the top scoring fantasy defenders. He also has a good shot at a clean sheet this week, as D.C. have yet to score an away goal entering Saturday’s tilt at Red Bull Arena (7:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Big Money: Clean-sheet hunting continues to be a popular strategy when selecting defenders, and New York City FC is one of the few away teams with a good chance at earning one this week. NYCFC has several viable options, but Maxime Chanot’s ($6.1) ability to earn bonus points justifies his higher price and could help mitigate your losses if Philadelphia hits the back of the net on Friday night (7 pm ET; ESPN, ESPN Deportes | MLS LIVE in Canada).

Midfielders

Home Form: Houston have been deadly at home this year, and the bargain-priced Alex ($7.6) has been a big reason why. The Brazilian has earned at least one assist in all three of the Dynamo’s home matches this year, and should have a great shot at racking up more against Minnesota’s leaky backline at BBVA Compass Stadium on Saturday (8:30 pm ET; MLS LIVE).

Redemption: There are several big-name players who I see as solid options this round, with the Red Bulls’ Sacha Kljestan ($10.1) foremost among them. Even though he’s earned a pair of assists in five matches this year, his bonus point production has been a bit lackluster in 2017. He’ll look to change that on Saturday against a D.C. team that has struggled mightily away from RFK Stadium thus far.

The Gamble: His Union have struggled, but Haris Medunjanin ($8.0) has been an excellent fantasy option this season. The deep-lying midfielder has consistently racked up defensive bonus points, helping him earn an average of 6.4 points per games and placing him among the top-10 fantasy midfielders in the league. With Philadelphia desperate for their first win, he could have another respectable point total at home on Friday against NYCFC.

Forwards

Mismatch: Josef Martinez is still sidelined with an injury and Yamil Asad is out due to suspension, but Hector Villalba ($9.7) is just finding his form for Atlanta United FC. The Argentine bagged a brace last week at Toronto FC, and should get plenty of opportunities as one of the focal points of Atlanta’s league-best road attacks on Saturday at Montreal.

Mr. Popular: There are a few good reasons Houston’s Erick “Cubo” Torres ($8.6) has been the most transferred-in player this round. Not only has the striker scored six goals in five games this year, but he’ll play at home on Saturday against a defensively-wobbly Minnesota side. The Loons looked better in the back last week with Sam Cronin and Marc Burch on board, but Cubo should have his opportunities at home on Saturday night.

