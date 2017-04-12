Montreal Impact suspend Wandrille Lefevre for social media post

The Montreal Impact suspended defender Wandrille Lefevre on Wednesday for what they called “an unacceptable social media post of concern to the club.”

Lefevre posted a photo of himself holding an air pistol on his Instagram account on Tuesday. The post has since been deleted.

The Impact did not announce how long Lefevre would be suspended, saying in a statement that he would be held out “pending further consideration of this matter.” The 27-year-old defender has played 13 minutes in two appearances off the bench this year.

Montreal next play on Saturday, when they’ll host Atlanta United FC at Stade Saputo (1 pm ET; CTV, TVA Sports in Canada | MLS LIVE in the US).