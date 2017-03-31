Bastian Schweinsteiger takes in Chicago Bulls-Cleveland Cavaliers game

As he was agreeing to sign with the Chicago Fire, midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger told Chicago GM Nelson Rodriguez that he took inspiration from NBA superstar LeBron James when deciding to come to MLS.

On Thursday, the German legend got to see LBJ in action.

Schweinsteiger, who arrived in Chicago on Tuesday night and met with the media for an introductory press conference on Wednesday, took in the Chicago Bulls’ 99-93 win over LeBron and the Cavs with his wife, professional tennis player Ana Ivanovic, at the United Center on Thursday night.

Had a great night watching the @ChicagoBulls win last night with @anaivanovic https://t.co/rZ4f73xKTZ — Basti Schweinsteiger (@BSchweinsteiger) March 31, 2017

No word on if Bastian and LeBron met up, but the new Fire midfielder did meet a fellow former Bayern Munich player on Thursday, chatting with Bulls forward and ex-Bayern hoopster Paul Zipser after the game.

#Bulls Paul Zipser and Fire player Bastian Schweinsteiger talking after the game. pic.twitter.com/DaFPzmmY1Y — Chicago Sports News (@ChiSportUpdates) March 31, 2017

Schweinsteiger will have his first opportunity at MLS minutes on Saturday, when the Fire will host Montreal at Toyota Park (3 pm ET | CTV, TVA Sports, TSN5; MLS LIVE in the US).