Over 500 fans welcome Fire midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger to Chicago

Bastian Schweinsteiger arrived in Chicago on Tuesday night, getting welcomed by more than 500 fans at the city’s O’Hare International Airport as he landed in Illinois to join the Fire ahead of Saturday’s match against Montreal.

Schweinsteiger signed with the Fire last Tuesday, joining the club after spending the last season-and-a-half at Manchester United. The German national team legend will participate in his first training session with Chicago on Wednesday morning, prior to being introduced to the media at a press conference at The PrivateBank Fire Pitch at 4 pm ET on Wednesday afternoon. The press conference will be streamed live at Chicago-Fire.com.

If ready, Schweinsteiger could conceivably make his MLS debut on Saturday when the Fire host the Impact at Toyota Park (3 pm ET | MLS LIVE in the US, CTV, TVA Sports, TSN5 in Canada).

The club aired his arrival at O'Hare on Tuesday on Facebook Live -- check out the scenes below: