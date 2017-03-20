2017 Team of the Week (Wk 3): Strikers step up in Atlanta, Dallas, Orlando

They rank first, second and fourth on the league's Golden Boot chart at this early stage of the season, and Josef Martinez, Diego Valeri and Cyle Larin also headline the latest MLS Team of the Week.

A newcomer to MLS, Martinez has already bagged five goals for Atlanta United, as he followed up his Week 2 hat trick in Minnesota with a coolly-taken brace in Saturday's 4-0 home trouncing of 10-man Chicago, where Greg Garza was also a standout for the expansion side.

Valeri, too, netted twice in Portland's 4-2 defeat of Houston, another strong display that also featured a goal by his teammate David Guzman. Meanwhile Larin and FC Dallas striker Maxi Urruti were also at the double, bagging both of their team's goals in 2-1 wins for Orlando and FCD, respectively.

Columbus Crew SC boss Gregg Berhalter gets the nod in the technical area after leading his squad to a 2-0 road win at D.C. United with a new-look 3-4-1-2 formation.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Joe Bendik, ORL; Brent Kallman, MIN; Marc Burch, COL; Hernan Grana, DAL; Cristian Roldan, SEA; Rodney Wallace, NYC; Jozy Altidore, TOR

Coach: Gregg Berhalter, CLB