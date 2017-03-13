2017 Team of the Week (Wk 2): Atlanta, Chicago represented after big wins

Atlanta United crushed the hopes of the enthusiastic home crowd in Minneapolis on the occasion of Minnesota United's MLS home debut on Sunday, and that emphatic performance is duly reflected in the Week 2 MLS Team of the Week.

ATL have a league-leading three representatives in the TOTW starting XI, starting with hat-trick hero Josef Martinez up top, continuing with playmaker Miguel Almiron and left back Greg Garza, and extending into the technical area with coach Tata Martino.

The Chicago Fire are close behind with two TOTW nods after Saturday's home win over Real Salt Lake: Dax McCarty and Johan Kappelhof.

Note: Team of the Week is voted on by the MLSsoccer.com editorial staff.

Bench: Jake Gleeson, POR; Nick Lima, SJ; Alex, HOU; Felipe, NY; Sebastian Lletget, LA; Maxi Moralez, NYC; Alberth Elis, HOU

Coach: Gerardo "Tata" Martino (ATL)