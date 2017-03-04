Real Salt Lake 0, Toronto FC 0 | 2017 MLS Match Recap

Real Salt Lake and defending Eastern Conference champion Toronto FC played to a scoreless draw at Rio Tinto Stadium on Saturday afternoon to open their 2017 MLS seasons. Both teams had chances throughout the game, but neither could muster the requisite skill needed in the final third.

Each team squandered golden opportunities to grab the three points. In the 30th minute, RSL keeper Nick Rimando made amends for dragging down Toronto star Sebastian Giovinco in the box when he got low to his right to deny the Italian his first tally of the season with a crucial penalty save. Deep into the second half, the hosts had their own chance to grab the win in the 80th minute, but Joao Plata saw his half-volley sky harmlessly over the bar from eight years out after midfielder Kyle Beckerman superbly put him in on goal with a chipped pass over the top of the Toronto defense.

Goals

None

Next Up

RSL : Saturday, March 11 – at CHI (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE)

: Saturday, March 11 – at CHI (2 pm ET | MLS LIVE) TOR: Suaturday, March 11 – at Philadelphia (4:30 pm ET | TSN4 in Canada, MLS LIVE)