LA Galaxy advance to Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

Mount Pleasant 0, LA Galaxy 3

The Galaxy took care of business in Jamaica, earning a 3-0 Leg 2 win over Mount Pleasant to stroll into the quarterfinals by a 6-0 aggregate score.

The Brazilian Designated Player duo of João Klauss and Gabriel Pec provided the Galaxy goals at Independence Park. Klauss opened the score with a close-range header, before Pec notched a second-half brace to finish the series with 5g/0a following his hat trick in Leg 1.