LA Galaxy advance to Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals

The LA Galaxy beat Jamaican side Mount Pleasant, 3-0, on Thursday night to advance to the Concacaf Champions Cup quarterfinals.
They join LAFC, Nashville SC and Seattle Sounders FC as the four remaining MLS teams in the tournament that grants a spot in the 2029 FIFA Club World Cup and the 2026 FIFA Intercontinental Cup.
Mount Pleasant 0, LA Galaxy 3
The Galaxy took care of business in Jamaica, earning a 3-0 Leg 2 win over Mount Pleasant to stroll into the quarterfinals by a 6-0 aggregate score.
The Brazilian Designated Player duo of João Klauss and Gabriel Pec provided the Galaxy goals at Independence Park. Klauss opened the score with a close-range header, before Pec notched a second-half brace to finish the series with 5g/0a following his hat trick in Leg 1.
Reigning two-time LIGA MX champions Toluca await next month in the quarterfinals.
Goals
Tigres UANL 5, FC Cincinnati 1
FC Cincinnati suffered heartbreak at Estadio Universitario, conceding a 98th-minute goal that sealed a 5-1 victory for LIGA MX's Tigres UANL, who advanced 5-4 on aggregate.
The Orange & Blue were seconds away from advancing on the away goals rule, after Kévin Denkey’s 65th-minute header added to last week's 3-0 Leg 1 win at TQL Stadium.
However, Fernando Gorriarán's last-gasp goal secured qualification for Tigres and sent Cincy home empty-handed.
Goals