Real Salt Lake's Stijn Spierings wins Goal of the Matchday

Straight off the bench, the Dutch midfielder announced himself to the RSL home crowd in style on his debut, firing a first-time strike from distance into the bottom corner.

Real Salt Lake 's Stijn Spierings has secured AT&T Goal of the Matchday honor for Matchday 4, earning 44.1% of the fan vote.

2nd place, Mateusz Bogusz (27.9%): Houston Dynamo FC's newest Designated Player netted the second-latest goal in MLS history, curling his shot inside the far post to beat the Portland Timbers, 3-2, at home.

3rd place, Hany Mukhtar (15.4%): After a pair of dazzling cutbacks, Cristian Espinoza skillfully set up the former Landon Donovan MLS MVP, who applied the finishing touch and secured a 1-0 win for Nashville SC over the Columbus Crew.

4th place, Martín Ojeda (12.7%): The Argentine DP locked up Orlando City's first win of the season, a 2-1 triumph over CF Montréal, with a guided finish following Iván Angulo's slaloming run.