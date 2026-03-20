Inter Miami sign homegrown midfielder Alexander Shaw

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing

Inter Miami CF have signed homegrown midfielder Alexander Shaw through 2026 with options through the 2028-29 season, the club announced Friday.

The 17-year-old academy graduate made his MLS debut last weekend, coming on as a substitute in a 0-0 draw at Charlotte FC.

Shaw previously recorded two assists in 13 appearances for MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Inter Miami CF II in 2025.

“Signing my first contract as a first-team player is a blessing. It’s something I had been working for since I first joined the Academy,” said Shaw.

“Now that I’m here in the first team, I’m excited to continue to play, continue to enjoy memorable moments with my teammates, and start winning trophies.”

Shaw is the 11th Inter Miami CF Academy product to sign for the first team.