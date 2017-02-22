Vancover Whitecaps attacking midfielder Yordy Reyna undergoes foot surgery

Vancouver Whitecaps FC forward/midfielder Yordy Reyna underwent surgery Tuesday to repair the fifth metatarsal bone in his left foot Whitecaps FC announced.

Reyna, 23, was injured in the second half of Vancouver's final preseason game, Feb. 15 against the Portland Timbers. The Peruvian had joined the club Jan. 23 from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg and was expected to take over the No. 10 role for the team following the departure of Pedro Morales.

"Yordy was only with the group for a few weeks before his unfortunate injury, but quickly showed his attacking quality and dynamic play,'' Whitecaps FC coach Carl Robinson said in the statement announcing the surgery. "We're happy to hear the surgery went well and anticipate he will be back to full training at the start of the summer.''

The Whitecaps did not provide a more detailed timetable for Reyna's return.

Vancouver kick off competitive play with a CONCACAF Champions League series against the New York Red Bulls starting on Feb. 22 at Red Bull Arena (8 pm ET; UDN, Facebook Live). The return leg is set for March 2 at BC Place. The Whitecaps will then kick off MLS regular season play on March 5, when they host the Philadelphia Union (9:30 pm ET; TSN in Canada, MLS LIVE in the US).