2017 Preseason - Wednesday, Feb. 22: 15 MLS teams in action on busy day

Wednesday is a busy day for MLS teams. Not only do the New York Red Bulls face the Vancouver Whitecaps in the CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals, but 15 teams, including a Red Bulls' reserve side, are continuing their preparations for the 2017 season with exhibition matches.

Six all-MLS games highlight the day's action, including a tilt between the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United and a showdown between Toronto FC and Minnesota United.

Here is a rundown of Wednesday's matches:

New England Revolution 6, Sporting Kansas City 2

An ugly day at the office for Sporting Kansas City was a great one for the New England Revolution. The two sides met in the third day of action at the Desert Diamond Cup, and the Revolution came away with a lopsided win via a 6-2 scoreline. Daigo Kobayashi got the fun started for the Revolution with a goal two minutes into the match, but Jimmy Medranda canceled it out later in the first half. New England kicked things into another gear after the break, however, as Juan Agudelo and Lee Nguyen each bagged a brace while Diego Fagundez added another tally. Graham Zusi pulled one back late for Sporting KC.

Toronto FC 3, Minnesota United 0

Sebastian Giovinco found the net for the first time this preseason and then wasted little time in scoring a second goal, leading Toronto FC to the easy win over Minnesota United in a match between last year's Eastern Conference MLS Cup Finals representative and the Western Conference's newest expansion club in Orlando, Florida.

The Atomic Ant scored in the 17th and 23rd minutes, and Jordan Hamilton tacked on another goal for the Reds in the 53rd.

New York Red Bulls 2, Houston Dynamo 2

Before the New York Red Bulls' first team takes on the Vancouver Whitecaps in the first leg of their CONCACAF Champions League quarterfinals series on Wednesday, a number of reserves and trialists in Tucson, Arizona, came back from a 2-0 halftime deficit to draw the Houston Dynamo as part of the Desert Diamond Cup.

Mauro Manotas and Jalil Anibaba scored for Houston, Omir Fernandez and Lucas Terci for the Red Bulls.

D.C. United 3, St. Louis FC 0

D.C. United evened their record in the 2017 Rowdies Suncoast Invitational at 1-1 with their victory over USL outfit St. Louis FC in Clearwater, Florida. Alhaji Kamara's 20th-minute goal put United up 1-0 at the half, and they pulled away after the break with goals from Sebastien Le Toux in the 59th minute and Patrick Nyarko in the 88th.

Lamar Neagle had two assists, including this gem on Le Toux's goal:

Chicago Fire 2, FC Cincinnati 1

It was a wild finish, with three goals scored after the 87th minute, but the Chicago Fire ran their preseason record to 5-0 with Wednesday's victory over USL club FC Cincinnati at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida.

Chicago led 2-0 late on goals from Luis Solignac and Michael de Leeuw, but Cincinnati pulled one back in the 88th. Matej Dekovic made it 3-1 in the 89th, knocking one home from close range after a corner kick, but the USL side made it interesting with a free-kick score in the 90th.

Columbus Crew SC 1, Charleston Battery 1

The USL's Charleston Battery put the ball in the net twice against Columbus Crew SC in Wednesday's Carolina Challenge Cup match in Charleston, South Carolina -- but one of those was an own goal off Nicolai Naess' 63rd-minute free kick, allowing the MLS side to escape with a draw against the hosts.

Philadelphia Union vs. Montreal Impact, 7 pm ET

Two familiar Eastern Conference foes will lock horns in the nightcap of Wednesday's pair of 2017 Rowdies Suncoast Invitational matches in Clearwater, Florida. The Philadelphia Union and Montreal Impact both triumphed in their first outings in the competition, and you can see them try to edge one another here.

Colorado Rapids vs. New York City FC, 7 pm ET

New York City FC will look to rebound from an ugly loss to the Dynamo on Saturday night without star forward David Villa, who was sent off after VAR review. The Colorado Rapids, meanwhile, will continue to fine-tune their preparations as they look to build on their strong 2016 campaign. The match will be streamed live here.

Atlanta United vs. Seattle Sounders, 7:30 pm ET

Some observers are calling Atlanta United the Seattle Sounders of the South, and now the clubs will meet for the first time on a preseason field. The two sides will collide as part of the Carolina Challenge Cup in Charleston, South Carolina, and both will want to prevail as they further fine-tune things. The game can be watched here.