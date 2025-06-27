Josef Martínez: Chasing MLS history, San Jose success & World Cup dreams

Records, it’s said, are made to be broken. And as remarkable as his 17-year playing career was, Chris Wondolowski will recognize, deep down, that his reign as MLS’s all-time goal king will likely end sooner or later.

“I’ve said it many times, even in conversations with Wondo. I always speak with Wondo; he’s a very good person. And we always talk about it. Every striker wants to score goals; anyone who says otherwise is a liar. So as long as I’m healthy, I honestly try to enjoy it. If I can do it, great. If not, I’ll try to do the best job possible, enjoy and be competitive until the end.”

“I always tell him that. Very respectfully, but this is a sport – we live for this,” Martínez told MLSsoccer.com in Spanish with a grin during a wide-ranging conversation this week, as he and his teammates prepare to welcome their Cali Clasico rivals LA Galaxy to Stanford Stadium on Saturday evening, always one of the Quakes’ biggest events of the year (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Still, it must be something else entirely to have the leading contender to dethrone him lurking just down the proverbial hallway, in the same organization: the San Jose Earthquakes ’ strike star of the present, Josef Martínez .

“In terms of my arrival, the new way of training, the new locker room, where we go to eat, all those things, it’s been great,” he said. “Beyond that, there has also been a drastic and positive change in the mentality of the players, because last year they didn’t do very well. I’ve had the chance to play against [San Jose] for many seasons now, so I’ve seen the improvement and I’ve seen the evolution they’ve had. And it’s all positive. I think the club needs it. It’s a historic club.”

That proud, relentless desire to compete, in all moments and all aspects, is central to Martínez’s identity, and it’s a key facet of what he’s brought to the Bay Area side’s dramatic turnaround under Bruce Arena. Fresh off a woeful 2024 in which they finished dead-last in the overall table, the Quakes find themselves fifth in the Western Conference with 26 points (7W-7L-5D) as the season passes its halfway point, Josef having chipped in 8g/1a in 15 matches thus far.

“Honestly, I want to be healthy, enjoy as much as possible from this sport that has given me so much,” he said. “If I get the opportunity, I welcome it; if not, possibly leave a legacy, and people can remember the competitor that I’ve been. As for the rest, I’m grateful for what I’ve had and what I’ve been given.”

With Martínez having just turned 32, already on 124 career regular-season tallies (No. 6 on the all-time list) and bagging goals at a higher rate than anyone else in the league’s top 10, Wondo’s mark of 171 might not be safe for much longer.

Similar doubts had swirled about Josef, laid low by a torn ACL in 2020 and only sporadically showing his best levels in the ensuing seasons with Atlanta United , Inter Miami and CF Montréal amid a string of smaller nagging injuries. Chicho, for his part, requested a trade from Real Salt Lake over the winter, seeking a “fresh start” after an MVP-caliber start to 2024 fizzled down the stretch in murky circumstances.

Arena left his last job, with the New England Revolution , under a cloud due to allegations of insensitive and inappropriate remarks. Despite a best-in-class trophy case featuring five MLS Cups, four Supporters' Shields, four Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year awards and myriad other achievements, some wondered if he was a spent force.

There’s something intriguingly offbeat about the old-school, famously cantankerous Arena – at 73, he is the league’s oldest head coach by more than a decade – making a fiery, historically edgy Latin American duo like Martínez and Arango cornerstones of his latest project. All three arrived on the Bay with something to prove, though.

“Brother, if there’s no competition, it’s not a sport. Soccer is healthy competition,” said Josef, that mischievous smile flashing again. “We both play, we’re both goal scorers, we want to score goals. But myself in this moment – and himself as well, based on the conversations we’ve had – I don’t have any feelings of selfishness towards him or any other teammate, because if they’re doing well, I’m also doing well.”

It’s not just Wondo who’s in Josef’s crosshairs, to use that term in the friendliest context possible. Martínez has struck up an entertaining forward partnership with his fellow newcomer Chicho Arango , and as well as they’ve hit it off on a personal level, they’re also paced by a mutual desire to one-up the other and push the collective to higher levels. (Chicho, for the record, is currently a nose ahead with 10g/3a, in 346 more minutes on the pitch.)

New start

So far, the new-look Quakes and their old-hand manager are having a blast.

“He’s a gentleman with a lot of experience. Obviously there’s a lot of respect for a person who’s won so much in this league, has so many titles and has done so many positive things,” said Martínez of Arena. “But with me personally, he’s been a very caring person, very respectful, and there have been lots of conversations on a human level. That’s something I don’t think you see a lot of.

“So we try to do things as best as possible because when he gets mad, it’s not too good,” he added with a laugh. “But honestly, we have a very good group, and that’s why things are going well for us at this moment.”

Martínez was a force of nature in Atlanta and was adored accordingly, notching more than 100 goals over six years across all competitions, highlighted by Best XI, Golden Boot and league MVP honors in the Five Stripes’ memorable march to a 2018 MLS Cup title. His status as a club icon there is assured and limits any attempt at comparisons. But he’s hopeful of making San Jose a happy home in its own right.

“I always put Atlanta aside. It has been, and still is, the place that gave me many beautiful things, many years as well. The love and affection I experienced there, I haven’t even experienced in Venezuela,” Martínez said. “Atlanta, it has a special place. For me, it’s number one, and there will never be another like it.

“But I’m very grateful to San Jose for how they’ve welcomed me at the club – not just me, but my family; my son, when he has the chance to come here. The most important thing about this club, I’ve seen it myself, is how they treat the players’ families. So I’ll go with that, how much they care and how nice that is. Because not many clubs are able to combine those things.”

If the churn of the past few years put a damper on Martínez’s spirits, he’s doing a good job of hiding it.