FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16: Matchups & key info

It's time for the knockout stages at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, beginning with the Round of 16.
Round of 16 matches
- Palmeiras (Brazil) vs. Botafogo (Brazil)
- Benfica (Portugal) vs. Chelsea (England)
- Paris Saint-Germain (France) vs. Inter Miami CF (USA)
- Flamengo (Brazil) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)
- Inter Milan (Italy) vs. Fluminense (Brazil)
- Manchester City (England) vs. Al-Hilal (Saudi Arabia)
- Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Juventus (Italy)
- Borussia Dortmund (Germany) vs. CF Monterrey (Mexico)
- WHEN: Saturday, June 28 | 12 pm ET
- WHERE: Lincoln Financial Field | Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
It's a battle of Brazilian behemoths when Palmeiras and Botafogo vie for a quarterfinal spot.
Palmeiras finished atop Group A, secured via a 2-2 draw against Inter Miami CF. They've gotten goals from Flaco López, Paulinho and Maurício – showcasing the club's tremendous depth in the final third.
Meanwhile, Botafogo finished second in Group B after wins over Seattle Sounders FC (2-1) and Paris Saint-Germain (1-0) both included goals from striker Igor Jesus. He will reportedly join EPL side Nottingham Forest after the tournament.
- WHEN: Saturday, June 28 | 4 pm ET
- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
An all-European showdown awaits at Charlotte FC's Bank of America Stadium, where Portuguese powerhouse Benfica and English Premier League standouts Chelsea face off.
Benfica topped Group C with seven points, paced by a joint-tournament-best three goals from Argentine legend Ángel Di Maria. This is Di Maria's final competition with Benfica before returning to boyhood club Rosario Central.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 29 | 12 pm ET
- WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
Lionel Messi's former team and current team lock horns at Atlanta United's Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the winner reaching the July 5 quarterfinals.
Paris Saint-Germain won Group B after the reigning UEFA Champions League winners rebounded for a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC. All this has come without star forward Ousmane Dembélé, who's among the Ballon d'Or favorites following an incredible season for the Ligue 1 champions.
Inter Miami are the first MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds, going undefeated while placing second in Group A. So far, the highlight is a 2-1 comeback win over Portuguese giants FC Porto in which they became the first Concacaf (and MLS) team to beat a European side in an official competition.
- WHEN: Sunday, June 29 | 4 pm ET
- WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Brazil's Flamengo and German Bundesliga titans Bayern Munich clash for the right to face either Inter Miami or PSG in the quarterfinals.
Flamengo surprised many by finishing atop Group D, thanks largely to a stunning 3-1 win over Chelsea, sandwiched between a 2-0 win over Espérance de Tunis and a 1-1 draw with LAFC. Wallace Yan has scored in two straight games for the Mengão, including a late equalizer that salvaged a point against the Black & Gold.
- WHEN: Monday, June 30 | 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Bank of America Stadium | Charlotte, North Carolina
UEFA Champions League runners-up Inter Milan take on Brazil's Fluminense in the second Round-of-16 clash at Charlotte FC's home stadium.
The Nerazzurri clinched first place in Group E behind wins over Urawa Red Diamonds (2-1) and River Plate (2-0) after a tournament-opening 1-1 draw with Mexican side CF Monterrey. Star striker Lautauro Martínez has scored two goals in three games for Inter.
Fluminense placed second in Group F following scoreless draws against Borussia Dortmund and Mamelodi Sundowns, in between a 4-2 rout of Ulsan HD. Their squad is captained by legendary Brazilian center back Thiago Silva.
- WHEN: Monday, June 30 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Camping World Stadium | Orlando, Florida
Manchester City's quest for a second-ever Club World Cup title sees them cross paths with Saudi Premier League side Al-Hilal.
While topping Group G, Pep Guardiola's side has scored a tournament-best 13 goals. Everyone from Phil Foden and Jérémy Doku to Erling Haaland and Rayan Cherki has joined the fun, reflecting the Premier League powerhouse club's tremendous quality.
Meanwhile, Al-Hilal slotted second in Group H after securing a 2-0 win over LIGA MX's Pachuca on the final matchday. Their squad is highlighted by Portuguese stars Rúben Neves and João Cancelo, as well as Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savic and Moroccan goalkeeper Yassine Bounou.
- WHEN: Tuesday, July 1 | 3 pm ET
- WHERE: Hard Rock Stadium | Miami Gardens, Florida
Real Madrid are rounding into form as they acclimate to life under new manager Xabi Alonso. The LaLiga giants ultimately won Group H, with Brazilian forward Vinicius Junior especially impressive and fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold settling in after a summertime move from Liverpool.
Meanwhile, Juventus were the Group G runner-up thanks to wins over Al Ain and Wydad AC by a combined 9-1 scoreline. Rising Turkish star Kenan Yıldız and French striker Randal Kolo Muani have both scored braces, and USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie has started all three games.
Who emerges from this battle between iconic Spanish and Italian sides?
- WHEN: Tuesday, July 1 | 9 pm ET
- WHERE: Mercedes-Benz Stadium | Atlanta, Georgia
The German Bundesliga meets LIGA MX when Borussia Dortmund and CF Monterrey chase the last quarterfinal berth.
Group F winners Dortmund took seven points, improving on a 0-0 draw with Fluminense by defeating Mamelodi Sundowns (4-3) and Ulsan HD (1-0). The Black & Yellow's top scoring threat is Guinean striker Serhou Guirassy, who's tallied an astounding 35 times across all competitions as their season winds down.
Monterrey finished second in Group E, thanks to a 4-0 rout of Urawa Red Diamonds. Legendary former Spanish international and Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos has been immense for Rayados, scoring in their Club World Cup debut while helping them concede just once in three games.