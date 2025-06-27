FIFA Club World Cup Round of 16: Matchups & key info

Paris Saint-Germain won Group B after the reigning UEFA Champions League winners rebounded for a 2-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC . All this has come without star forward Ousmane Dembélé, who's among the Ballon d'Or favorites following an incredible season for the Ligue 1 champions.

Inter Miami are the first MLS team to reach the Club World Cup knockout rounds, going undefeated while placing second in Group A. So far, the highlight is a 2-1 comeback win over Portuguese giants FC Porto in which they became the first Concacaf (and MLS) team to beat a European side in an official competition.