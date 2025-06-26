Bradley Carnell's second act fuels Philadelphia Union to top of table

When the Philadelphia Union , like the rest of the league, took a mandatory five-day break from training activities earlier this month in accordance with the MLS collective bargaining agreement, many players and staff took brief vacations or otherwise unplugged after a hectic early-summer schedule.

“So at this point, I was like, it's enough. We need a home. We need a base.”

“They were born in Germany, grew up in South Africa, then moved here when they were 8 and 12, respectively. So I've treated my wife terribly over the last how many years of our togetherness – of 22, 23 years, because it's all about me and my career.

“I've managed to drag my kids around three different continents, three different countries, three different cultures, languages,” Philly’s head coach explained to MLSsoccer.com in a one-on-one conversation ahead of their Sunday Night Soccer presented by Continental Tire trip to the Columbus Crew (6 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV+ ).

Carnell’s younger daughter Kiera is a high-school senior; her older sister Caitlyn goes to college one state over at the University of Kansas. When Bradley’s career path took a couple of unexpected turns last year, the family decided that their stability would be prioritized above all.

It might seem strange to visit the city where he was dismissed by his previous employers, St. Louis CITY SC , almost exactly one year ago. But it’s still home for him, his wife Claudia and their two children in fundamental ways, despite his current gig being located some 900 miles east.

“I think everyone has seen the version of what can be if there's a full alignment with what we're doing. There's something tangible,” he added, referring to the extensive conversations with sporting director Ernst Tanner and Union ownership which drew him to the west bank of the Delaware River. “We've created something, and hopefully we can keep that momentum going.”

“I was really excited about this job. I mean, there's many scenarios where I could have enjoyed the next year of my life being around family, in the comfort of my home and everything like this,” said the South African. “But when something comes along and just feels right, you get excited about it.

While long-distance relationships are never simple, it’s at least somewhat easier to endure with Bradley’s current side sitting four points clear atop the MLS Supporters’ Shield standings. Philly are the only team in the league averaging more than two points per game – despite the third-lowest total salary spend, per documents released this week by the MLS Players Association.

“But right now, just based on my kids, we chose for the short-term future to go this route.”

“I connected with the city, I connected with the people. And from day one, it just felt right in St. Louis,” he said. “And I go home, hold up my head, people say hi. It's great, going back and yeah, just being part of the community. I do understand it's a profession, and I do understand it's a professional environment, and I do understand that I too will find comfort and a home here in Philadelphia one day.

The Carnells' decision reflects both the intensity of the expansion launch experience with STL, where they dived headlong into the work of building a new organization that reflected its region’s culture and spirit, and the enthusiasm with which he’s attacked his new project.

Surpassing expectations

Few expected this from a Union side widely prognosticated for a rebuilding year after the Jim Curtin era sputtered to a close with failure to qualify for the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs for the first time in seven years. And it’s been engineered in a collective manner befitting Philly’s blue-collar, academy-driven ethos.

Like Tanner, Carnell is an alumnus of the Red Bull global network, a disciple of the high-pressing, high-intensity principles it brought to such prominence. Recalling Jurgen Klopp’s famous adage that “no playmaker in the world can be as good as a good gegenpressing situation,” Carnell points to the broad distribution of productivity that was the norm for his CITY SC teams, as well as the New York Red Bulls sides where he worked as an assistant under Jesse Marsch and Chris Armas.

Notably, Philly have ridden timely goals from the likes of Wagner, Nathan Harriel and Markus Anderson in recent shorthanded wins. The great Real Salt Lake teams of old made ‘the team is the star’ their catchphrase; the Union’s equivalent might be ‘the system is the star.’

“It's not by strength of 11 players. It's by strength in depth,” said Carnell. “People coming in in January were questioning our depth, and now people are saying, ‘you guys have a real deep roster.’ It's like, how does that happen? Do the elves just come overnight and just sprinkle some dust and all of a sudden players are now deep? And that's great – we can use everybody. The players have been willing and committed to everything that we've thrown at them.

“The way we work and the style we play it, I think if everyone buys into those principles, everyone gets rewarded down the line.”

Carnell points to Anderson, an under-the-radar American attacker Philly brought home from the Spanish lower divisions before last season, as an example of the mindset he’s cultivating.