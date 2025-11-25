San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: 5 biggest storylines for Western Conference Final

Whoever advances will meet the Eastern Conference winner, either Inter Miami CF or New York City FC , in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.

Here are five storylines to know ahead of this highly anticipated clash at Snapdragon Stadium.

The 27-year-old has shown no signs of letting up in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, posting 4g/2a in four postseason matches – including the lone strike in San Diego's 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference Semifinal.

The Danish international joined San Diego in January from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht to relatively little fanfare, only to establish himself as one of the league’s premier stars. The key figure behind SDFC’s historic expansion season, Dreyer produced 19g/19a to earn MLS All-Star , Best XI and Newcomer of the Year honors.

🇩🇰 Anders Dreyer with a ROCKET and @sandiegofc are 20 minutes away from the Western Conference Finals! 🔥 Audi MLS Cup Playoffs pic.twitter.com/mMILy8bMXg

Vancouver were already one of the biggest MLS stories of 2025, reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final and competing for the top spot in the Western Conference in their first season under head coach Jesper Sørensen.

But the ‘Caps hit another level in August when signing Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller. The biggest signing in club history has been more than advertised, contributing 9g/4a in 11 matches across all competitions and helping Vancouver win a fourth straight Canadian Championship to become the most decorated German player of all-time.