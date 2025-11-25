San Diego FC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps: 5 biggest storylines for Western Conference Final

A historic Western Conference Final awaits when San Diego FC host Vancouver Whitecaps FC on Saturday (9 pm ET | MLS Season Pass, Apple TV).
Here are five storylines to know ahead of this highly anticipated clash at Snapdragon Stadium.
Whoever advances will meet the Eastern Conference winner, either Inter Miami CF or New York City FC, in MLS Cup presented by Audi on Dec. 6.
Best debut season in MLS history? There’s a case to be made for Anders Dreyer.
The Danish international joined San Diego in January from Belgian powerhouse Anderlecht to relatively little fanfare, only to establish himself as one of the league’s premier stars. The key figure behind SDFC’s historic expansion season, Dreyer produced 19g/19a to earn MLS All-Star, Best XI and Newcomer of the Year honors.
The 27-year-old has shown no signs of letting up in the Audi 2025 MLS Cup Playoffs, posting 4g/2a in four postseason matches – including the lone strike in San Diego's 1-0 win over Minnesota United FC in the Western Conference Semifinal.
Vancouver were already one of the biggest MLS stories of 2025, reaching the Concacaf Champions Cup final and competing for the top spot in the Western Conference in their first season under head coach Jesper Sørensen.
But the ‘Caps hit another level in August when signing Germany and Bayern Munich legend Thomas Müller. The biggest signing in club history has been more than advertised, contributing 9g/4a in 11 matches across all competitions and helping Vancouver win a fourth straight Canadian Championship to become the most decorated German player of all-time.
Müller’s impact goes beyond numbers, as evidenced by his leadership qualities in last weekend’s Western Conference Semifinal defeat of LAFC and fellow international superstar Son Heung-Min. The Raumdeuter was as influential as ever as Vancouver won a playoff game for the ages that was ultimately decided on penalty kicks.
Best expansion team in MLS history? There’s a case to be made for San Diego.
Led by Dreyer, fellow Designated Player Chucky Lozano and midfielder Jeppe Tverskov, the Chrome-and-Azul set a new standard for first-year teams in the league, establishing records for points (63) and wins (19) en route to the West No. 1 seed.
It’s been more of the same in the playoffs, with Mikey Varas’ side dispatching the Portland Timbers in Round One before taking care of business against Minnesota in the Conference Semifinals.
San Diego are looking to become just the second expansion team in history to win MLS Cup, following the 1998 Chicago Fire.
Like San Diego, Vancouver’s 2025 season has also been the stuff of dreams.
After moving on from longtime head coach Vanni Sartini, the ‘Caps sought a new identity under Sørensen. The Danish manager delivered immediately, leading the club to the Concacaf Champions Cup final, a fourth straight Canadian Championship title and the thick of the Supporters’ Shield race.
Along the way, he got career-best seasons out of midfielder Sebastian Berhalter and defender Tristan Blackmon, among others, with both stars earning their first USMNT call-ups this year.
With Müller now in the mix, the ‘Caps have reached their first Conference Final and are on the verge of playing for the Philip F. Anschutz Trophy. Will Vancouver cap their magical season by lifting MLS Cup?
Berhalter has evolved into an elite midfielder during his breakout 2025 season, producing 4g/11a to earn MLS All-Star and Best XI distinctions while raising his USMNT profile ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup.
The 24-year-old has also developed a formidable midfield partnership with Andrés Cubas, the Paraguayan international who’s equal parts enforcer and distributor.
Their partnership was on full display in Vancouver’s Conference Semifinal win over LAFC, with Berhalter and Cubas stepping up heroically to force the game to PKs after Blackmon’s red card left Vancouver down a man with their season on the line.
San Diego FC
- Chucky's role: Lozano was tapped to become the club's main driving force during their inaugural year. However, the Mexican international's presence has diminished noticeably down the final stretch. Limited to just three substitute appearances during the Chrome-and-Azul's playoff run, will Chucky remain a supersub for the biggest game in club history?
Vancouver Whitecaps FC
- Blackmon suspended: Already decimated by injuries, Vancouver's backline will now have to manage without Blackmon. The 2025 MLS Defender of the Year is ruled out for Saturday, suspended after getting red-carded against LAFC. How badly will the 'Caps miss Blackmon at Snapdragon Stadium?