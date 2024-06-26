Your Wednesday Kickoff: Who are the 2024 MLS Year-End Awards favorites?

Lionel Messi and Argentina booked the first knockout stage berth at the 2024 Copa América thanks to a late, 1-0 win over Chile Tuesday night at Metlife Stadium. Second-half substitute Lautaro Martínez clinched La Albiceleste's spot in the quarterfinals two minutes from time by firing home a loose ball off a Messi corner kick.

We’re a little over halfway through the year. Time to check in on who might be up for some end-of-season awards if the season ended right now at this very moment.

MLS Referee of the Year

The “However” guy

Seems self-explanatory. I have no other potential finalists.

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

Robin Lod - Minnesota United

Lewis Morgan - New York Red Bulls

Gonzalo Higuaín

It probably stops and ends here, right? Lod is coming back from a meniscus tear in his right knee that forced him to miss nearly the entire 2023 season. Injuries led to Morgan playing only 296 minutes last season.

Lod has returned to guide Minnesota to a playoff spot in the West while picking up the mantle in Bebelo Reynoso’s absence. He has five goals and 10 assists this season. Morgan is helping power New York’s attack and has nine goals and four assists on the year. Take your pick here. You’re probably right either way. I’m personally taking Lod though.

Anyway, congrats to Gonzalo Higuaín on winning this award for the third straight season.

MLS Defender of the Year

Justen Glad - Real Salt Lake

Miles Robinson - FC Cincinnati

Moise Bombito - Colorado Rapids

Adilson Malanda - Charlotte FC

I’ve long maintained that they should just let the good folks at Extratime pick this award. They’re the only ones paying close enough attention. They’ve got to be locked into every defender so they can drop their annual “30-best Third-Choice Center Backs” list (probably). But, trust me, all four of these dudes have been really good on teams that are having great seasons.

A couple of notes. First, Bombito may be swooped up by a team in Europe before he has a chance to grab this award. Second, Robinson is in a really interesting position. With Cincy in an injury crisis at center back, it will basically be Robinson’s back line and his alone when he gets back from USMNT duty. If he can keep Cincy’s defense steady in the middle of multiple absences, he would probably be a shoe-in for this.

Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

Matt Freese - New York City FC

Steve Clark - Houston Dynamo FC

Patrick Schulte - Columbus Crew

This is one of those awards that doesn’t need to be overthought. These three have been the three best shot stoppers in MLS this year relative to the post-shot xG they’ve faced. Basically, based on the placement of the shots on targets they’ve tried to save, they’ve kept out more goals than anyone else. Seems like a pretty important thing for a goalkeeper, right?

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

Pablo Mastroeni - Real Salt Lake

Dean Smith - Charlotte FC

Wilfried Nancy - Columbus Crew

For me, this comes down to Mastroeni and Smith. They’ve taken teams on smaller budgets to places no one expected this year. Mastroeni lost his entire assistant coaching staff, adapted, and has helped guide his side to a tie atop the Western Conference. Smith came in and immediately established Charlotte as one of the best defensive sides in the league. He’s helped push The Crown to a top four spot in the top-heavy East despite only having one DP. There’s a good argument that no coach has had as clear an impact for the better on his team.

But Wilfried Nancy is really good at this and somehow hasn’t won it yet and, well, sometimes single-season awards are more like multi-year achievement awards.

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Chicho Arango - Real Salt Lake

Lionel Messi - Inter Miami

Lucho Acosta - FC Cincinnati