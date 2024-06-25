Jordan Morris' late heroics save Seattle Sounders | Energy Moment of the Matchday

Seattle Sounders FC have had countless top moments with Jordan Morris , and Matchday 22 was just the latest.

With two late goals to power the Sounders' 3-2 comeback win over FC Dallas at Lumen Field on Saturday, the homegrown product's game-winning brace was the clear choice for Matchday 22's Energy Moment of the Matchday presented by Celsius.

The American forward made his mark in the 88th minute to bring the Sounders level before finishing his second goal of the night in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time, collecting all three points for his side.

Albert Rusnák had two assists in the come-from-behind victory, with both claiming spots on the MLS Team of the Matchday presented by Audi.

While the year hasn’t gone exactly to plan for the Sounders, grabbing three points against Dallas pushed them to 10th in the MLS Western Conference standings (6W-7L-7D) and to 25 points, tied on points with Cascadia rival Vancouver Whitecaps FC for the final Audi MLS Cup Playoffs spot.

“It’s a big result; that’s obviously what it comes down to,” Morris said post-match. “I haven’t looked at the standings yet, but someone said we jumped up a little bit. We need to keep winning at home; we have two more home games in this stretch. We got seven points this week, which is great. We just need to keep building on these performances.”