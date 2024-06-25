Why San Jose Earthquakes dismissed Luchi Gonzalez & what's next

“I think the team is looking forward to a change of pace, change of voice,” he later added. “We've been competitive in a lot of these games. We've been competitive for large stretches in these games. However, we haven't done enough to get the results over the 90 minutes enough times. So the hope is that we continue to some of the good stuff that we're doing that Luchi and the staff and his team has shown that we're able to do, and then add on to that.”

The sheer weight of it all spelled the end of Luchi Gonzalez’s tenure as head coach. The former FC Dallas boss was dismissed from his post on Monday with a 13W-24L-16D record, and general manager Chris Leitch believes their current group is capable of a great deal more.

Last place in both the Western Conference and overall MLS standings with just 11 points from their first 19 matches. One of three clubs with just three wins to date, and a league-worst 14 losses. Far and away the most goals conceded in MLS at 51, and the worst goal differential at -22. Zero clean sheets, and 20 points dropped from winning positions.

Defensive issues

While Saturday’s 6-2 demolition at the hands of West leaders LAFC apparently wasn’t a tipping point, the nature of the rout epitomized many of the season’s shortcomings in San Jose.

“It wasn't a good game against LAFC. For me, it was the first time we really got thumped,” Leitch said. “Now that being said, we're playing away, we're playing against one of the better teams in the league, but it was just the body of work, especially this year.”

It’s probably not surprising that addressing the “alarming amount of goals” conceded is the top priority for Ian Russell, the longtime assistant promoted to interim coach. He’ll get a baptism by fire this weekend, with San Jose hosting their California Clasico rivals the LA Galaxy – who are 5-1 since late May – at Stanford Stadium on Saturday night (10:30 pm ET | MLS Season Pass), traditionally the biggest home fixture of the Quakes’ season.

“We're giving up too many goals. I think we’ve given up over 50 goals already this year, that’s more than we gave up all last year,” said Leitch of the side’s defensive fragility. “We need to turn losses into ties, ties into wins … Ian is a proven winner. He knows how to win. I think he's going to approach some things differently, maybe a little more practicality, simplifying some things.