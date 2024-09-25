Your Wednesday Kickoff: Which MLS clubs will be crowned champions tonight? 

Three teams are going to walk away with trophies tonight. At this point, there isn’t much analysis to offer. One team is either going to outplay the other team and take home some silverware or outplay the other team and get unlucky. We can take our best guesses, but in the end, this is a single game of soccer. It’s all up to a higher, soccer-based power. That’s not going to stop us from pointing out who the favorites are tonight though.

Campeones Cup | Columbus Crew vs. Club América | 7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, TUDN

It never feels like a great idea to come out and bet against Club América. We’re talking about the biggest and most decorated club on the continent. We’re talking about the team that won both the Apertura and Clausura in Liga MX last year. We’re talking about a team that routinely outspends everyone else in the region.

And yet…

The Crew are favorites tonight. First and foremost, they’re at home. It’s always safe to lean toward the team that didn’t have to hop on a long flight. Second, the Crew are simply in better form. Columbus made it to this year’s Champions Cup final. Columbus won this year’s Leagues Cup. Columbus are near the top of the table and trending upward in league play. América have none of that right now.

In fact, this edition of Club América is struggling. Somehow, they’ve ended up 10th in Liga MX nine games into the Apertura. They’re nine points behind first-place Cruz Azul. They’ve won just two of their last five in Liga MX. By América’s standards, things are kind of a total disaster right now.

They’re still América though. A brief downturn doesn’t mean they’re lacking the talent to take on MLS’ best side and come out on top. The Crew will have to be at their best.