Minnesota United sign Michael Boxall to contract extension

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Extension

Minnesota United FC have signed center back Michael Boxall to a contract extension through 2025 with an option for 2026, the club announced Tuesday.

Boxall, a New Zealand international, has made 234 all-competition appearances for Minnesota across eight seasons, recording 7g/1a during that span. The 36-year-old captain anchors the Loons' backline alongside Miguel Tapias and Jefferson Díaz.

"Michael has been a pillar on our team’s roster, and a strong part within the Twin Cities community since he joined the club in 2017," said chief soccer officer and sporting director Khaled El-Ahmad. "We look forward to seeing his leadership and experience continue to shape the future success of our team, both on and off the field."

This season, the veteran defender leads Minnesota with 29 games played and is their only player to exceed 2,500 minutes (2,565). He has also added 1g/1a.

"I’ve had an incredible time in Minnesota and I’m excited to extend my stay and continue to call Allianz Field my home," said Boxall. "There isn’t a better group of supporters to play for. My family love it here, and I look forward to continue working with Eric Ramsay and his staff to push for success with the club."

Minnesota currently hold the Western Conference's final Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs spot. They sit ninth with 42 points (12W-12L-6D record).