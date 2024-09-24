Vancouver Whitecaps, Toronto FC chase Canadian Championship: "It's cup final time"

Lifting a trophy is even better when it comes at the expense of your rival.

"In our locker room, we have a list of all the trophies in the history of the club. We're very proud when we see something that we contributed. That would be fantastic to have another one."

"It's a chance to call yourself the best team in the country, so it's a nice game to be in," said Sartini. "For us, the other thing is we won the last two times and it would be a historical thing to do three [in a row].

Vancouver can hoist the Voyageurs Cup trophy for a third consecutive season, an opportunity not lost on head coach Vanni Sartini.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Toronto FC get that opportunity Wednesday night at BC Place in the 2024 Canadian Championship final (10 pm ET | OneSoccer), with the winner also receiving a 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup spot.

It’s all goes down on Wednesday! @TorontoFC and @WhitecapsFC battle for Canadian supremacy 🇨🇦🏆 #CanChamp pic.twitter.com/ox11P0Nku7

Toronto won the Canadian Championship four times from 2016-20 and have a tournament-record eight titles. However, TFC have fallen on hard times as of late and are trying to recapture their glory days.

"We've got a chance to get out there tomorrow night and do what these fans have been waiting for since 2019-2020," said Toronto head coach John Herdman. "It's been a while since we've got a trophy and gave our fans something to really celebrate about.

"But also it's a ticket into Concacaf. It will get you that next level of opposition, which is important for this group's evolution. ... The message is clear: It's a cup final, it all gets left out there – everything."

With stars like Lorenzo Insigne and Federico Bernardeschi, Toronto have the firepower to win silverware in Herdman's first season.