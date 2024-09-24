LAFC, Sporting KC eye US Open Cup title: "Everything is possible”

Steve Cherundolo saw the topic coming from a mile away, and was having no part of it.

“It's a completely different game, different opponent, different time of the year, different roster. So it's unfair to draw [parallels] and it makes no sense to me as the coach of LAFC – I understand your roles and your jobs, but in all due respect, it makes no sense for us to even talk about past finals.”

“The reality is, every game has its own story, and nothing that's happened in the past can hurt us Wednesday night; it can only help,” Cherundolo responded. “We have experiences in these games, but that can only be positive.

Many teams who’ve suffered thusly – think of the New England Revolution group who lost four MLS Cup finals between 2002-07, or the NFL’s Buffalo Bills losing four straight Super Bowls in the early ‘90s – later spoke of a certain psychological weight that can accumulate after so much heartbreak.

Yet the Angelinos have lost a string of those big occasions: Last year’s Concacaf Champions League (to Club León) and MLS Cup finals, and this year’s Leagues Cup final (both of those to the Columbus Crew ).

Cherundolo’s side have been constant contenders since he took over from Bob Bradley ahead of the 2022 season, winning two titles and reaching four major cup finals (five if you count last year’s Campeones Cup setback to Tigres UANL), the latest being Wednesday’s US Open Cup final, in which the Black & Gold will host Sporting Kansas City at BMO Field (10:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free ).

“No. Nothing matters prior to this and Wednesday has nothing to do with what happens after,” LAFC ’s head coach told reporters on Monday. “It's just one night where we're going to come together and give it our best.”

LAFC's drive

Sitting next to Cherundolo in front of the cameras and microphones, center back Aaron Long offered a player’s perspective on the matter.

“The group right now is hungry,” he said. “To taste these finals a couple of times in a row now, and to get this close, I'll just leave it as, we're a very hungry group. We know what's at stake. We know what's on the line. We know what it feels like to win, we know what it feels like to lose, and we’d really like one of those. So we're going to give it everything on the day.”

LAFC pride themselves on their culture of success, having already collected an MLS Cup and two Supporters’ Shields in their brief existence. This, however, is their deepest-ever Open Cup run, while their opponents are one of the most decorated clubs in the tournament’s long history.

If Sporting can overcome their hosts’ lavishly talented roster and home-field advantage to hoist the hardware on Wednesday, it will mark their fifth USOC triumph, drawing them level with Bethlehem Steel and Maccabee Los Angeles, legendary names of the past who top the 109-year-old event’s list of repeat winners. Notably, SKC are a perfect four-of-four in Open Cup finals, a fitting tribute to a tourney that bears the name of their club’s first owner, Lamar Hunt.

“There's the fact that it's open, and you have all these different teams that are starting at amateurs and all the way up through the different levels of professional, trying to compete and get into the tournament. I think from that perspective, it provides such a unique competition, which you don't have in other sports, other than golf,” said manager and sporting director Peter Vermes on Monday.

“I just personally think it's always been a great tournament. I love the fact that everybody gets to participate.”

The Midwesterners face a different sort of pressure from LAFC. While the Californians are alive and well in the pursuit of MLS Cup, 12th-place SKC have endured a mostly miserable league campaign and were officially eliminated from playoff contention last weekend. Wednesday’s cup final is their only chance at glory in 2024, even if LAFC’s qualification for Concacaf Champions Cup via Leagues Cup means that Sporting have already booked a place in next year’s ConcaChampions.

“We have to be honest, our season so far is not what we expected before, and we have the chance to turn the season a little bit around,” said SKC’s German playmaker Erik Thommy, who worked with Cherundolo at Stuttgart when the latter was an assistant coach at the Bundesliga outfit.