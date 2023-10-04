Your Wednesday Kickoff: Top games to watch in MLS Matchday 36

Inter Miami CF have signed Canadian international defender Kamal Miller to a contract extension through the 2026 MLS season with an option for 2027. The move follows Miller joining Miami in an April 2023 trade with CF Montréal. Speculation ensued that the 26-year-old defender would head to Europe this winter, but he instead remains with the Herons.

A final Wednesday slate for you as the regular season begins to come to a close. Take a look at the full schedule here.

We also add a “Playoffocity” value to each game. The closer to 50, the closer it is to a winner gets in/loser goes home game on Decision Day. The closer a game’s total score is to 100, the closer it is to being basically last year’s MLS Cup.

The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on Apple TV - MLS Season Pass, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do calculate each game. No, I don't know why.

Soccer is nice to have on. And sometimes you look up and see something fun.

D.C. really need to take advantage of an Austin team that seems to have packed up camp for the season. They’re equal on points with ninth-place Montréal, but have played an extra game. They need six points to close the season, and even that may not be enough.

Oh, and the Red Bulls are playing too. They can technically still make the playoffs. That would require them closing a three-point gap over the final three games, jumping three teams, holding off two others and finally learning how to score. They do get a post-Shield Cincy, Toronto and Nashville to close the year though. Two of those are pretty winnable.

The newly-crowned Supporters' Shield winners have exactly zero reason to go out and subject themselves to Energy Drink Soccer for an hour and a half. I’d imagine they rotate a little and don’t worry at all about the result. That said, the biggest question for Cincy now is how they manage what’s essentially a month off. There’s always the chance they let off the gas a little too much before the playoffs. I’d guess they save their energy for this one and prepare to try and keep Inter Miami out of the Wild Card game on Saturday.

Then again, Miami look far from invincible right now, Toronto are Toronto and Chicago are the game after this one. All isn’t lost.

Charlotte are mostly dead at this point. They need to close a four-point gap and jump five teams over their last four games. Two of those games come against Inter Miami.

Every now and then, you go into a game not asking for much and come away with more than you ever imagined.

FC Dallas vs. Colorado Rapids

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 23/50 | Playoffocity: 25/50

The Rapids may already be eliminated from postseason contention, but FC Dallas have everything to play for. Five draws in their last six have left FCD clinging to the West’s ninth-and-final playoff spot. A home match against a down-and-out Colorado provides the perfect chance to leap out of the Wild Card spots, but anything other than a win will put their playoff hopes in grave danger.

CF Montréal vs. Houston Dynamo FC

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 7:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 28/50 | Playoffocity: 40/50

Montréal are on the verge of throwing a spot in the Wild Card game out the window. They’re in ninth place for now, but the Dynamo are rolling as of late. Houston can climb into second place in the West by the end of the night. Unfortunately for Houston, Montréal are a whole different animal at home. CFM have nine wins at home this season and just four losses.

Chicago Fire FC vs. Inter Miami CF

WATCH: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Wednesday, 8:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 29/50 | Playoffocity: 35/50

A sold-out Soldier Field crowd may not get the Messi Experience they were hoping for, but they will get a meaningful game regardless. Chicago could end the night in eighth place with a win and can potentially push Inter Miami underwater in the process. Basically, they need to do something extremely not Chicago Fire FC. If they’re going to vanquish some demons, it’s time to do it tonight.

LAFC vs. Minnesota United FC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free, FS1 | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 33/50 | Playoffocity: 38/50

Minnesota are on the road, so they actually have a chance here. They most likely need to win to stay alive in the playoff race, and, fortunately for them, they’re catching LAFC at a great time. It’s been a struggle for LAFC as of late and they’re in genuine danger of falling out of a top-four spot in the West. They could end the night as high as second and as low as sixth in the conference.

Seattle Sounders FC vs. LA Galaxy

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 24/50 | Playoffocity: 27/50

Seattle are another big bad in the West clinging onto a top-four spot for dear life. Like LAFC, they could end the night as high as second or as low as sixth. They need three points here. And they’ll have to earn them against a Galaxy team with their backs all the way against the wall. A loss here and the Galaxy are done. Not technically, but practically.

Vancouver Whitecaps FC vs. St. Louis CITY SC

WATCH: Apple TV - Free | Wednesday, 10:30 pm ET

Plusometer Score: 39/50 | Playoffocity: 34/50

St. Louis have a lot in common with Cincinnati the rest of the way. How do you approach a final month where you have very little to play for? However, while Cincy have clinched everything they can clinch, St. Louis still have one more task on the table. The Still Haven’t Seen A Good Nickname For Thems are competing with the non-Cincy teams in the East for potential home-field advantage in MLS Cup. They’re two points ahead of Orlando City coming into tonight, however they’ve played an extra game. There’s still reason to take this one seriously.