Chicago Fire coach Frank Klopas: "The road to success is a hard one"

WASHINGTON – It’s a Friday night, the evening of Frank Klopas’ 57th birthday. But he’s about 700 miles away from his wife Sophia and their home in Chicago, and the Greek restaurants they might otherwise be picking from for a celebratory dinner.

A professional coach’s life is generally a migratory one, and constant journeys outside of the Windy City like this one are part of why Klopas told himself years ago he’d sworn off from that lifestyle for good – to say nothing of the stress, the pressure, the constant possibility of losing a job, having to move on, start over somewhere else.

Instead, Chicago Fire FC’s head coach is sitting in a hotel lobby in the District of Columbia, having just flown in ahead of an MLS Eastern Conference clash with D.C. United the following night. A mechanical problem with the team bus delayed the trip from the airport, and now he’s scheduled to speak with a journalist before he can join other members of the Fire’s technical staff for a quiet dinner, further extending an already-long day.

“There was no point of her leaving because when you're a coach, the clock is always ticking. That's what I always said: No matter what you do, the clock is ticking.”

“I was in Montréal almost two years [a 2013-15 stint in charge of the then-Impact, now CF Montréal] and came back; I kind of thought at that time that I was done with coaching because I didn't want to leave again,” Klopas recalled to MLSsoccer.com. “My wife stayed behind [in Chicago]. She had her job, and it was difficult for me. She has a real-estate business with her brother, so that was doing really well.

Navigating a path through this eventful season is the latest chapter in a relationship that dates back to the birth of his hometown team. In 1998, Klopas was a star player on the Bob Bradley-coached squad which did what no other MLS expansion side has done since: Won an MLS Cup in year one, which they garnished five days later by winning the US Open Cup, their first of four Open Cup titles in their first decade of existence.

“I love the being there every day and working, and preparing the team. I mean, the stress, the worst part of it is that when the team goes out for warmups, you're just sitting there in the room waiting for the game to start. And then you're just always, a million things in your mind; you're thinking about everything.”

“Not because I wanted it,” Klopas pointedly emphasized, noting he’s repeatedly shifted towards ‘upstairs’ roles with more of a long-range remit over the years, like roster-building and scouting and academy development and television broadcast analysis.

Yet here he is back in the saddle again, in his third stint as the Fire’s sideline boss and fourth as an MLS manager, trying to end a six-year Audi MLS Cup Playoffs drought after taking the helm following Ezra Hendrickson’s dismissal in May.

Klopas wasn’t born in Chicago. His family emigrated from southern Greece when he was a young child. But he’s undoubtedly a native son. He came of age as a teenage phenom out of Mather High School who signed with the beloved but bygone Sting in the dying days of the old North American Soccer League – “Klopas has captured Sting fans’ attention with his charismatic personality, rugged good looks and, above all, talent. Loads of talent,” reads a Chicago Tribune article from 1987.

After the NASL imploded, Klopas went on to build a career, first back in Greece with AEK Athens and later as a US men’s national team standout as the program labored to fashion a competitive team for the 1994 World Cup on home soil. When MLS took flight he played for the Wiz, Sporting Kansas City’s original incarnation, before what proved a triumphant homecoming with the Fire.

He’s since served in multiple roles at the club, from strength and conditioning trainer to assistant coach to technical director to on-air commentator, some of them on more than one occasion. While his relationship with the Fire has morphed and evolved over the years, his love for them and their city has not, nor has his dedication to the game.

“Very simple rules,” Klopas said of his leadership philosophy, “but the one thing is that we come in with the freakin’ passion and attitude that we’re fortunate and blessed to be doing what we're doing.

“My parents worked three jobs and they had a smile on their face, believe me. My dad didn't have the talent to play, but if I’d tell him, ‘Do you want to play or go work in a factory, what would you do?’ Believe me, he would do that. So we’re blessed and that's what I try to get across.”

“You need to put the effort and you need to show people how you compete, what you put on the field,” he later added. “That's expected in a city like Chicago. The people that are there, money doesn't fall like off the tree like they think in Greece. People have to come and work. If you don't work, you’re in the street. Our mentality has to be like that.”

Longevity factor

In an industry where immediate results are expected and self-advancement is the norm, Klopas is a rare outlier: A figure who by his own declarations isn’t going anywhere, locally rooted, who can insist on the Fire’s long-term interests taking first priority, with a history and allegiance that matches or exceeds that of owner Joe Mansueto.

Like Andrew Hauptman and Raphaël Wicky before him, Mansueto is the latest in a series of Fire decision-makers who’ve asked Klopas to come back and pitch in for the cause under new circumstances, even after he’d already done so in the past and weathered disappointment in the process.

“I had to give them their space also, and I didn’t want to kind of come in and overpower anything. I wanted the club to do well,” Klopas recalled of his return after the stint in Quebec. “That's when I started doing the TV stuff. And I just said, you know what, I love this. I don't want to coach anymore because I don't want to leave Chicago. This is my home, and I wasn't going to do that to my wife, also knowing that her job is a lot more stable than mine and she's making a lot more money than I am.