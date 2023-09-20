Your Wednesday Kickoff: The fate of the Western Conference could be decided tonight

Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.

Houston are currently fifth in the West with 40 points from 28 games played. Vancouver are currently fourth in the West with 41 points from 27 games. The rest of the West is roughly about the same and running out of chances to separate. Basically, whoever loses tonight gets dragged back into the indistinguishable cartoon dust cloud of a fight in the middle of the West and the winner could end up in second place.

It’s not just that there's a chance for upward mobility here, though. This is a matchup of two of the hottest teams in the West and two of the conference’s most dangerous teams entering the playoffs. Since Leagues Cup, Houston have taken 11 points from five games and earned a spot in the US Open Cup final. Vancouver have taken 10 points from five games and are currently undefeated over their last four despite playing all four on the road. They have three more road games to go before they return back home, and it’s fair to say this seven-game road trip has already been a remarkable success.