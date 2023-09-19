Diego Valeri: Watch Portland Timbers legend's new show "Cambio de Frente" 

Over a year after calling it quits on his memorable career, life is busier than ever for Portland Timbers legend Diego Valeri.

The 2015 MLS Cup winner and 2017 Landon Donovan MLS MVP can be seen every Matchday on Apple TV Season Pass, providing Spanish-language coverage from his unique perspective as one of the league's all-time greats.

Renowned for his playmaking abilities, Valeri is also a skillful storyteller and is expanding beyond the broadcasting booth to take fans along for the ride on his post-playing career.