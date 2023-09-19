Messi Joins Inter Miami

Lionel Messi: Who did Inter Miami's No. 10 jersey swap with?

The postgame jersey swap is a sacred soccer tradition, and there's arguably no more in-demand shirt – not just in Major League Soccer – than Lionel Messi's iconic No. 10.

Ever since Messi's summertime debut, who has received his Inter Miami CF jersey? Our tracker has the details below (hint: it's often Argentines, acting as a symbol of mutual respect between compatriots).

Lionel Messi: 2023 Jersey Swaps
Recipient(s)
Date
Result
Competition
July 21 vs. Cruz Azul
Leagues Cup
July 25 vs. Atlanta
Leagues Cup
Aug. 2 vs. Orlando
Leagues Cup
Aug. 6 at Dallas
Leagues Cup
Aug. 11 vs. Charlotte
Leagues Cup
Aug. 15 at Philadelphia
Leagues Cup
Aug. 19 at Nashville
Leagues Cup
Aug. 23 at Cincinnati
US Open Cup
None
Aug. 26 at New York
MLS
None
Aug. 30 vs. Nashville
MLS
Sept. 3 at LAFC
MLS


