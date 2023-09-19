Power Rankings: Orlando City, Vancouver Whitecaps surge in playoff race

Columbus were on the way to a huge road win over Orlando before 2023 started to feel a little too much like 2022. The Crew lost a 3-1 lead after the 70th minute and missed an opportunity to jump into the top four in the East. It’s a blip in what’s been an outstanding season, but it does hit at what might be the biggest concern for the Crew heading into the postseason. They’re going to score plenty. Do they have the ability to manage games and see them out to the end? They share some features with last year’s Cincinnati team in that way.