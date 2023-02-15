Your Wednesday Kickoff: Did Austin FC make the right move with Sebastián Driussi?

Austin FC have signed talisman Sebastián Driussi to a contract extension through the 2025 MLS season with an option for 2026. The Argentine midfielder enters his third Verde & Black season with 30 goals and 12 assists across 54 total MLS appearances. He’ll remain a Designated Player, originally arriving in July 2021 from Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg as Austin’s attacking centerpiece.

What was long suspected got confirmed by FIFA on Tuesday: the United States, Canada and Mexico will auto-qualify as co-hosts of the 2026 World Cup. The decision leaves Concacaf with three remaining qualification spots, leading to six regional representatives in the expanded 48-team field for the North American tournament. Historically, the men's World Cup contains 32 nations.

MLS clubs are beginning to unveil their new kits ahead of the 2023 season. Which ones are instant classics? Which ones are duds? Decide for yourself by checking out the designs here .

Generally, we try to put up a big tent around here at The Daily Kickoff, the world’s first soccer newsletter to make an Apple executive question their decision-making (probably). There’s so much MLS going on all the time that if we tried to dig into the details of every piece of news, you and I would both start to feel a bit broken inside the first time we woke up in the middle of the night from a stress dream centered around Colorado’s supplemental roster spots. But every now and then I get the urge to really, really dig into something with things like “data” and “numbers” and “competent analysis.” Fair warning, I’m going to try and at least give you the first two today.

Because, for one, yesterday was pretty quiet. And second, Sebastian Driussi’s contract has everything an MLS nerd could want. You’ve got roster building, you’ve got overperformance compared to expected goals, and you’ve got a star attaching themselves to a market with a newly created yet passionate fan base for the foreseeable future. This is a perfect storm of altogether kind of pointless inside the grand tapestry of the universe, but is still a really fun debate that boils down to one question: Hey, uhhhhh, should Austin have done that?

Right quick, let’s talk about what Austin have actually done. Driussi was and is a Designated Player. That hasn’t changed after yesterday. When it comes to the $5.2 million worth of cap room Austin and every other MLS team has for 2023, Driussi is still taking up just $651k of it, regardless of what kind of bump he just got on his contract.

It is fair to wonder how big that bump actually is though. Per the MLSPA, Driussi made roughly $2,317,000 last year. If he’s suddenly making $10 million a year more, well, that’s a lot less distressing if you’re an LA team or a Toronto team or an Atlanta team. It doesn’t change anything with your cap and you have less reason to worry about your bank account. If you’re the team in the smallest media market in the league, you might be a bit more concerned about a few million dollars here and there.

That said, it’s unlikely we’re talking about a massive bump up to a Lorenzo Insigne-level contract and, even in the smallest market in the league, I highly doubt we’re talking about a club that’s too worried about a contract they feel confident in doing any damage to their bottom line or their ability to make transfers. Point being, if you’re worried about the cash, I would consider not being that.

However, that bump does make Driussi harder to move along. Austin are locked in pretty much no matter what now through 2025. They’re clearly confident he can continue to perform at a high level after contributing to 29 goals in 2022. But should they be?