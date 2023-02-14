Orlando City sign defender Abdi Salim after SuperDraft selection

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Singing

Orlando City SC have signed 2023 MLS SuperDraft selection Abdi Salim, the club announced Tuesday.

The defender, picked No. 17 overall (first round) out of Syracuse University, has signed through the 2023 MLS season with club options from 2024-26.

“Abdi has impressed us so far this preseason and we’re really happy with the work ethic and professionalism that he’s shown us to this point,” Luiz Muzzi, Orlando’s EVP of soccer operations and general manager, said in a release.