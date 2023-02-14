eMLS

Three-time champion! Atlanta United's Paulo Neto wins 2023 eMLS League Series 2 title

Atlanta United’s Paulo Neto made it two eMLS League Series presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar titles in as many tries this year, winning his third straight trophy overall by capturing the 2023 eMLS League Series 2 to remain the competition's dominant force.

And just like his eMLS League Series 1 victory last month, Neto once again defeated Minnesota United FC’s Lamps in the final, earning a hard-fought 6-5 victory in a riveting title match.

Neto's trophy-winning streak dates back to eMLS Cup 2022, where he beat D.C. United's KingCJ0 (Mohamed Diop) to take home the grand prize.

With his latest crown, Atlanta's gamer becomes just the third three-time eMLS trophy winner - following in the footsteps of the Philadelphia Union's Doolsta and DidyChrisLito, who achieved the feat for New York City FC.

However, unlike the previous two, Neto is the first to capture trophies in two different seasons.

“I’m humbled to claim my third consecutive eMLS title,” Neto said after Sunday's final. “While I’m excited to bring another trophy to Atlanta, I want to continue to push myself further. I look forward to the opportunity to make history and win back-to-back eMLS Cups.”

Bracket: eMLS League Series 2 presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar

The top 12 players shared the League Series 2 $25,000 prize pool:

  • $10,000 for the winner
  • $5,000 for 2nd place
  • $2,000 for 3rd/4th
  • $1,000 for 5th-8th
  • $500 for 9th-12th

After the completion of League Series 1 and 2, the top 11 clubs are now locked for the 2023 eMLS Cup, which takes place on March 12 during SXS. A final "Cinderella" spot will be up for grabs the previous day (March 11) in a Last Chance Qualifier. Fans can watch the Last Chance Qualifier on each MLS club or player's respective YouTube and Twitch channel

The eMLS Cup will be streamed on twitch.tv/mls.

2023 eMLS season schedule

2023 eMLS roster of players

eMLS Atlanta United FC

