Three-time champion! Atlanta United's Paulo Neto wins 2023 eMLS League Series 2 title

Atlanta United ’s Paulo Neto made it two eMLS League Series presented by Coca-Cola Zero Sugar titles in as many tries this year, winning his third straight trophy overall by capturing the 2023 eMLS League Series 2 to remain the competition's dominant force.

And just like his eMLS League Series 1 victory last month, Neto once again defeated Minnesota United FC’s Lamps in the final, earning a hard-fought 6-5 victory in a riveting title match.

Neto's trophy-winning streak dates back to eMLS Cup 2022, where he beat D.C. United's KingCJ0 (Mohamed Diop) to take home the grand prize.

With his latest crown, Atlanta's gamer becomes just the third three-time eMLS trophy winner - following in the footsteps of the Philadelphia Union's Doolsta and DidyChrisLito, who achieved the feat for New York City FC.

However, unlike the previous two, Neto is the first to capture trophies in two different seasons.