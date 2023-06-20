Your Tuesday Kickoff: What are Matchday 20’s marquee games? 

FC Dallas sign Ghanaian winger Ansah
FC Dallas have bolstered their attack, announcing Monday they've signed Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah. The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025. Ansah spent the last five seasons in the Israeli Premier League, most recently with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where he logged 80 appearances while providing 12 goals and 10 assists in 4,726 minutes.
Canada name roster for 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup
The Canadian men's national team have named their 23-man roster for the 2023 Concacaf Gold Cup, with head coach John Herman including 10 MLS players in his squad. Take a look at the full roster here.
A full Wednesday slate means a full Tuesday Watchgridometer. Y’all know the drill.
*The Plusometer is a scientific way to quantify the potential watchability of any given game on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV, but can and will also be used for all other channels. Using the elements of "Potential for very good/entertainingly bad soccer," "Chances created," "Narrative," "Aesthetics" and "Totally subjective bonus points," I assign each element a score out of 10 and each game a score out of 50. Twenty-five is average potential. Fifty is greatest game of all-time potential. Yes, I do actually calculate each game. No, I don't know why. Respect for the form, maybe?
CF Montréal vs. Nashville SC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 29/50
It’s worth tuning in right now to anything Nashville does for a glimpse of Hany Mukhtar. He’s been the best player in the league for… well, pretty much the last three seasons now. When he’s hot though, it’s truly special. Montréal will have their hands full. It’s going to take a heckuva effort to keep their stellar home record (6W-1D-0L) intact.
New York Red Bulls vs. Charlotte FC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 24/50
Definitely a game. And the Red Bulls haven't played a game in like three weeks, so there's that.
St. Louis CITY SC vs. Real Salt Lake - Wed., 8:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 29/50
This feels like something close to a demolition derby, but it also feels like you’re liable to see something amazing at any second. That being said, St. Louis are entering this one in a tough spot. We found out yesterday striker João Klaus will miss another four weeks due to injury and Eduard Löwen will miss four to six weeks. That’s two DPs and two huge losses.
Austin FC vs. FC Dallas - Wed., 9:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 28/50
It gets bonus points for being a rivalry game, but so far FC Dallas haven’t been bothered much by the new kids in Austin. Dallas have four wins and two draws in six games against the Verde & Black and, right now, are far and away the better team. Maybe some rivalry-based intensity can give Austin a needed boost.
Colorado Rapids vs. Vancouver Whitecaps - Wed., 9:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 21/50
The Rapids have earned one point in their last seven games and are currently averaging 0.72 points per game.
LA Galaxy vs. Sporting KC - Wed., 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 29/50
The Galaxy survived their first game without Chicharito, earning a 1-1 draw against St. Louis over the weekend. Now they’ll take on a hot Sporting KC team that will be kicking themselves after dropping a lead and all three points against LAFC on Saturday.
Portland Timbers vs. Chicago Fire FC - Wed., 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 15/50
MLS After Dark magic is only so strong.
Atlanta United vs. NYCFC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Your semi-daily NYCFC update is that they’ve earned four points from their last nine games. The good news though is they’re catching Atlanta United at the right time. The Five Stripes will be missing a handful of key players thanks to international duty and Giorgos Giakoumakis’ yellow card suspension. Atlanta have struggled mightily this year without their best XI available. Both teams feel like they have big transfer windows waiting for them in a couple of weeks.
FC Cincinnati vs. Toronto FC - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Cincy and Lucho Acosta are a joy to watch and Toronto are… also fun to watch in their own way? It’s a weird mix of competence and sudden bursts of not that. Either way, it’s actually pretty entertaining.
Yes, of course, Cincy are going to win by one goal. Why would you even ask?
Orlando City vs. Philadelphia Union - Wed., 7:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 39/50
Just a really solid game here between two Audi MLS Cup Playoff teams. Orlando are coming off a loss to the Revs over the weekend, but the Lions pummeled the Red Bulls a couple of weeks again in Harrison. Philadelphia don’t exactly play the same way, but they aren’t too many degrees removed from Energy Drink Soccer. Which might be part of why Orlando handled the Union in a 2-1 win back in March. Maybe we’re about to find out Orlando have a type?
Houston Dynamo FC vs. SJ Earthquakes - Wed., 8:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 30/50
Just a really solid game here between… two playoff …teams? Wait, really?
Ok, yeah, I checked, seems like that might be accurate. Weird year.
LAFC vs. Seattle Sounders - Wed., 10:30 pm ET
Plusometer Score: 41/50
Neither team has been at their best lately. But it’s LAFC-Seattle. You’re gonna act like you aren’t going to tune in? Of course you’re going to tune in. Their “bad” means they’re second and third in the West and could jump into first with a win. Tier Three, no questions asked.
