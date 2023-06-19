Arsenal-MLS: 10 connections to know before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Before the festivities descend on D.C. United ’s Audi Field on July 19, let’s identify some of the main figures who have been involved at both stops.

Arsenal and Major League Soccer, a crossover that runs far deeper than the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target .

Henry, who scored a club-record 228 goals at Arsenal, came to the New York Red Bulls at the tail end of his prime. The French striker oozed with class, tallying 51 goals and 42 assists across 122 regular-season games for the red side of New York. Henry earned three MLS Best XI nods and was named a four-time MLS All-Star while playing for RBNY from 2010-14.

The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is the last remaining player from LAFC ’s inaugural 2018 roster. A three-time MLS Best XI pick, the club captain has won an MLS Cup (2022) and two Supporters’ Shields (2019, ‘22) while leading the Black & Gold. The Mexican forward spent 2005-12 on Arsenal’s books, playing in just 61 games amid a series of loans before one to LaLiga Real Sociedad turned into a permanent transfer.

Turner moved to Arsenal from the New England Revolution for the 2022-23 campaign and spent most of it backing up Aaron Ramsdale, playing seven games across the Europa League and FA Cup. The US men’s national team ’s starting goalkeeper, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has continued developing under manager Mikel Arteta. Before netting a reported $6 million transfer fee (could reach $10 million), Turner rose from being an undrafted free agent to the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.

Patrick Vieira

Vieira never played in MLS, instead starting his first-team coaching career at New York City FC with a 2016-18 stint. The Frenchman then departed for Ligue 1 side Nice before most recently leading Premier League side Crystal Palace. A revered Arsenal midfielder, the Frenchman was a key part of Arsenal’s 2003-04 squad that earned Invincibles status by not losing a single game.

Ashley Cole

One of England’s greatest-ever left backs, a decade lapsed between Cole leaving Arsenal (2006) for Chelsea and eventually coming to MLS and playing for the LA Galaxy (2016-18). He finished with three goals and 12 assists in 86 regular-season games for LA, spending part of that playing alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.

Freddie Ljungberg

Ljungberg spent two seasons in MLS (2009-10), playing for both Seattle Sounders FC and Chicago Fire FC. He won a US Open Cup title and was named an MLS All-Star during the Sounders’ inaugural campaign. The Swedish attacking midfielder remains an Arsenal legend, even serving as interim coach of the EPL powerhouse in 2019.

Kieran Gibbs

Gibbs retired ahead of the 2023 MLS season, moving into a media role with Inter Miami CF. Beforehand, the Arsenal academy product and former England international left back scored once in 27 games for the Herons. One twist: had Gibbs stuck around, maybe he’d be teammates with Lionel Messi in South Florida.

Vito Mannone