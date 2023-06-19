Arsenal-MLS: 10 connections to know before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game

Arsenal and Major League Soccer, a crossover that runs far deeper than the 2023 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target.
Before the festivities descend on D.C. United’s Audi Field on July 19, let’s identify some of the main figures who have been involved at both stops.
There’s perhaps no more apt legend to start with…
Thierry Henry
Henry, who scored a club-record 228 goals at Arsenal, came to the New York Red Bulls at the tail end of his prime. The French striker oozed with class, tallying 51 goals and 42 assists across 122 regular-season games for the red side of New York. Henry earned three MLS Best XI nods and was named a four-time MLS All-Star while playing for RBNY from 2010-14.
Carlos Vela
The 2019 Landon Donovan MLS MVP is the last remaining player from LAFC’s inaugural 2018 roster. A three-time MLS Best XI pick, the club captain has won an MLS Cup (2022) and two Supporters’ Shields (2019, ‘22) while leading the Black & Gold. The Mexican forward spent 2005-12 on Arsenal’s books, playing in just 61 games amid a series of loans before one to LaLiga Real Sociedad turned into a permanent transfer.
Matt Turner
Turner moved to Arsenal from the New England Revolution for the 2022-23 campaign and spent most of it backing up Aaron Ramsdale, playing seven games across the Europa League and FA Cup. The US men’s national team’s starting goalkeeper, including at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has continued developing under manager Mikel Arteta. Before netting a reported $6 million transfer fee (could reach $10 million), Turner rose from being an undrafted free agent to the 2021 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year.
Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year - Matt Turner
Patrick Vieira
Vieira never played in MLS, instead starting his first-team coaching career at New York City FC with a 2016-18 stint. The Frenchman then departed for Ligue 1 side Nice before most recently leading Premier League side Crystal Palace. A revered Arsenal midfielder, the Frenchman was a key part of Arsenal’s 2003-04 squad that earned Invincibles status by not losing a single game.
Ashley Cole
One of England’s greatest-ever left backs, a decade lapsed between Cole leaving Arsenal (2006) for Chelsea and eventually coming to MLS and playing for the LA Galaxy (2016-18). He finished with three goals and 12 assists in 86 regular-season games for LA, spending part of that playing alongside Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard.
Freddie Ljungberg
Ljungberg spent two seasons in MLS (2009-10), playing for both Seattle Sounders FC and Chicago Fire FC. He won a US Open Cup title and was named an MLS All-Star during the Sounders’ inaugural campaign. The Swedish attacking midfielder remains an Arsenal legend, even serving as interim coach of the EPL powerhouse in 2019.
Kieran Gibbs
Gibbs retired ahead of the 2023 MLS season, moving into a media role with Inter Miami CF. Beforehand, the Arsenal academy product and former England international left back scored once in 27 games for the Herons. One twist: had Gibbs stuck around, maybe he’d be teammates with Lionel Messi in South Florida.
Vito Mannone
The Italian goalkeeper’s time in MLS was short-lived, though memorable. Mannone earned MLS Goalkeeper of the Year honors in 2019 while on loan at Minnesota United FC from Reading. The 35-year-old, who played 23 games for the Gunners from 2006-13, is now playing for FC Lorient in Ligue 1.
Minnesota United's Vito Mannone: 2019 Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
Auston Trusty
The close of Europe’s January 2022 transfer involved an unexpected announcement: Trusty would join Arsenal in the summer from the Colorado Rapids, getting the center back his long-desired European move. Trusty, a Philadelphia Union homegrown product, spent 2022-23 on loan at English Championship side Birmingham City and was named their Player of the Season. A rising US international, Trusty awaits his Arsenal first-team debut.
Bacary Sagna
This fullback is mainly known for his time at Arsenal, playing in 284 matches across all competitions for the club. The longtime French international also spent 2018-19 playing for CF Montréal, tallying 2g/3a in 35 games for the Canadian side. Sagna retired after leaving Montréal.
Honorable Mentions
- Philippe Senderos
- Gedion Zelalem
- Steve Morrow