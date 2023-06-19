Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named Player of the Matchday

Red-hot Hany Mukhtar is showing no signs of cooling off any time soon, with Nashville SC's star midfielder earning Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors thanks to his Matchday 19 hat-trick in a 3-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC.
The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and MLS Player of the Month for May was his usual dominant self Saturday night at GEODIS Park, netting three times as the Coyotes extended their club-record unbeaten streak to 10 games (7W-0L-3D). In the process, Mukhtar also joined elite company by becoming just the third player in league history to tally 50 goals and 30 assists over a three-three span, joining Sebastian Giovinco (2015-17) and Robbie Keane (2012-14, 2013-15).
The 28-year-old now has two hat-tricks on the season and four overall in his MLS career – second most among active players, behind Inter Miami CF striker Josef Martínez's six.
Player of the Matchday 19: Hany Mukhtar
Mukhtar's stellar 2023 campaign (13g/7a) also includes two Player of the Matchday distinctions, good for eight total since joining Nashville from Danish side Brondby ahead of the 2020 season. He's the fourth player in league history to earn Player of the Matchday honors over three consecutive seasons, along with Bradley Wright-Phillips, Giovinco and Martínez.
Nashville return to action Wednesday night when visiting Eastern Conference foes CF Montréal at Stade Saputo (7:30 pm ET | Apple TV - Free).
The MLS Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire is selected each matchday of the regular season through both media and fan voting in a process conducted by MLS Communications. A panel of journalists from the North American Soccer Reporters (NASR) comprises 75 percent of the vote, while a Twitter fan vote represents the remaining 25 percent of voting. NASR consists of members of print, television, radio, and online media.