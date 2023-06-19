Nashville SC's Hany Mukhtar named Player of the Matchday

Red-hot Hany Mukhtar is showing no signs of cooling off any time soon, with Nashville SC's star midfielder earning Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire honors thanks to his Matchday 19 hat-trick in a 3-1 win over St. Louis CITY SC.

The reigning Landon Donovan MLS MVP and MLS Player of the Month for May was his usual dominant self Saturday night at GEODIS Park, netting three times as the Coyotes extended their club-record unbeaten streak to 10 games (7W-0L-3D). In the process, Mukhtar also joined elite company by becoming just the third player in league history to tally 50 goals and 30 assists over a three-three span, joining Sebastian Giovinco (2015-17) and Robbie Keane (2012-14, 2013-15).