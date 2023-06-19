FC Dallas sign Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah

Ansah spent the last five seasons in the Israeli Premier League, most recently with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where he logged 80 appearances while providing 12 goals and 10 assists in 4,726 minutes.

“Eugene is a quick and agile player who will help create chances for us and score goals as well,” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez said in a release.

“We’ve been following him for over a year, and we like that he can play as a winger and as a No. 9. I can’t wait for him to join in with the squad. We sent him a training and fitness plan so by the time he arrives he will be ready to go.”