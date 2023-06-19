FC Dallas sign Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah

TRANSFER TRACKER STATUS: Signing
FC Dallas have bolstered their attack, announcing Monday they've signed Ghanaian winger Eugene Ansah. The 28-year-old is under contract through the 2024 MLS season with a club option for 2025.
Ansah spent the last five seasons in the Israeli Premier League, most recently with Hapoel Be’er Sheva, where he logged 80 appearances while providing 12 goals and 10 assists in 4,726 minutes.
“Eugene is a quick and agile player who will help create chances for us and score goals as well,” FC Dallas head coach Nico Estévez said in a release.
“We’ve been following him for over a year, and we like that he can play as a winger and as a No. 9. I can’t wait for him to join in with the squad. We sent him a training and fitness plan so by the time he arrives he will be ready to go.”
Ansah started his professional career with now-defunct Sporting Lokeren of the Belgian Pro League, where he made 43 appearances, contributing five goals and two assists. That preceded his lengthy stay in the Israeli Premier League, where he featured for four different sides from 2017 until his MLS arrival.
Ansah joins an FC Dallas attack headlined by Jesús Ferreira, Paul Arriola, Alan Velasco and Jáder Obrian. The Western Conference side are currently in the thick of the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs race, sitting in the No. 5 position through 18 matches (7W-6L-5D, 26 points).
The MLS Secondary Transfer Window opens July 5 and runs through Aug. 2. Players can be signed ahead of time, though can't formally join the roster until then.
