Your Tuesday Kickoff: MLS’s six most intriguing teams of the stretch run

A legendary MLS career is in its final chapter, with Atlanta United midfielder Dax McCarty announcing Monday he will r etire after the 2024 season. McCarty, 37, is playing his 19th MLS season. His 481 career appearances are the third-most in league history, trailing only Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando.

When MLS play resumes on Saturday, we’ll be nine matchdays away from Decision Day. That’s not a ton of time for teams to turn their lives around or for new players to get integrated, but it’s also two months worth of soccer. We’re going to learn a lot before we hit the Audi 2024 MLS Cup Playoffs.

A few more days now and MLS regular-season games are back. Four teams are missing while they’re off trying to win Leagues Cup, but they’ll return eventually.

There are dangers to a deep Leagues Cup run. Ask Nashville SC 2023 version. They were a penalty shootout away from winning the whole thing last year and haven’t rediscovered that kind of form since. Adding extra mileage and testing your depth can be both a blessing and a curse.

The Rapids have to be especially wary now that Moïse Bombito is one his way to Ligue 1. He’s been a critical piece of their spine and the backline will take a step back without him. If Zack Steffen reverts to his early-season form, Bombito’s absence could become overwhelmingly apparent.

All that being said, the Rapids are a good team. Maybe a really good team. Just before Leagues Cup, they made it through a stretch of Red Bulls, LA and RSL with four points to sit three points ahead of fifth-place Vancouver and just three points behind RSL. Their underlying numbers are among the best in the league, with American Soccer Analysis putting their expected goal differential and expected points rates behind only LAFC. They don’t quite have the high-end talent (or the eye test value) to put them among the actual contenders in MLS, but there’s every chance they cause serious issues for more than one team in the playoffs.