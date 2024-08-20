MLS legend Dax McCarty to retire after 2024 season

"The competitor in me thinks that I can play forever," McCarty said in his announcement video. "But the realist in me knows that now is the right time to walk away."

McCarty, 37, is playing his 19th MLS season. His 481 career appearances are the third-most in league history, trailing only Kyle Beckerman and Nick Rimando.

"It’s been a hell of a ride, but it will be over soon," McCarty wrote on his social media channels. "Thank you doesn’t even begin to do justice to all the people in my life who have helped me live my dream. My cup is full."

A legendary MLS career is in its final chapter, with Atlanta United midfielder Dax McCarty announcing Monday he will retire after the 2024 season.

McCarty's professional career started with FC Dallas, who picked him No. 6 overall in the 2006 MLS SuperDraft out of North Carolina.

Since then, he's also featured for the New York Red Bulls, D.C. United, Chicago Fire FC and Nashville SC before signing with Atlanta ahead of the 2024 season. McCarty's run with RBNY from 2011-16 marked his ascent into one of the league's top midfielders and best locker-room leaders, winning two Supporters' Shield titles (2013, '15).

McCarty was a two-time MLS All-Star (2015, '17) and an MLS Best XI selection in 2015. He earned 13 caps with the US men's national team from 2009-17, winning a Concacaf Gold Cup title in 2017.

Entering the 2024 season stretch run, McCarty has 22 goals and 71 assists in 481 matches spanning nearly 37,500 minutes. He's made 30 career Audi MLS Cup Playoffs appearances, recording three goals and one assist.