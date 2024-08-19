Leagues Cup: Which semifinalist is most likely to lift the trophy?

As we sprint head-first into the Leagues Cup semifinals, four MLS teams are licking their lips. They’re all within touching distance of the trophy, the prize money and the automatic Concacaf Champions Cup spots. But which of the four remaining clubs has the best chance of winning this whole thing?

Well today, I’m opening myself up to your ridicule by ranking the four semifinalists in order of who I think will lift the trophy.

Why they could win: Because their ceiling is higher than any other team still standing

When the Columbus Crew dropped five goals on LAFC in LAFC’s building last month, plenty of jaws dropped around the league. We’ve known that the Crew are good for more than a year now – they won MLS Cup last year for crying out loud. But did we know they could be “four goals better than LAFC” good? Well, we do now.

At their best, Columbus’ ceiling is somewhere in the outer atmosphere.

Of course, that doesn’t mean they truly are four goals better than LAFC. The gap between even the best and worst teams in Leagues Cup is far narrower than that. Still, Wilfried Nancy’s tactical planning certainly seems to trump any of his peers. And crucially, the Crew have top-end talent that can turn Nancy’s possession-heavy game model into consistent and legitimate chances in the final third. It’s a perfect blend of elite planning and elite execution.

Why they won’t: Because they’re in a valley.

Just because Columbus have made their way to the semis doesn’t mean they’re playing fantastic soccer. Sure, they’re downright terrifying at their best. But right now, after coughing up the ball in horrible spots that directly led to goals against both Inter Miami in the Round of 16 and New York City FC in the quarterfinal, they’re not at their best.

It says something about the Crew that they can limp their way through a few games and still progress to the final four. Invincible, however, this team is not.

Leagues Cup standout: Diego Rossi