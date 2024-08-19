Only four teams remain in Leagues Cup action following Saturday's quarterfinal matches.
LAFC cruised to a 3-0 victory, while the Philadelphia Union, Columbus Crew and Colorado Rapids each claimed their spot in the semifinals via a penalty shootout.
But who can host the Leagues Cup final on Aug. 25?
Team
Venue
Leagues Cup Ranking
1. Columbus Crew
Lower.com Field
6th
2. Philadelphia Union
Subaru Park
9th
3. LAFC ^
BMO Stadium
15th
4. Colorado Rapids ^
Dick's Sporting Goods Park
46th
^ = Unable to host Leagues Cup final
Colorado have the lowest remaining ranking, meaning they will not host another game from this point forward. Their opponent, LAFC, are ranked 15th, earning them hosting rights for the semis, but not the final.
This means the winner of the semifinal matchup between Columbus and Philadelphia is guaranteed to host the Leagues Cup final.
Throughout the tournament, hosting rights have been determined using the Leagues Cup Ranking. This ranking is decided by combined MLS and LIGA MX club performance based on points in the last 34 regular-season matches. MLS teams are ranked based on the 2023 MLS Supporters’ Shield standings, while LIGA MX clubs are ranked based on the cumulative 34 matches in the 2023 Clausura and Apertura tournaments.