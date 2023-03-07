Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can Orlando City spring a CCL upset on Tigres UANL?

Concacaf Champions League is back
Austin take on Violette at 6 pm ET, Philadelphia face Alianza at 8 pm ET and Orlando go up against Tigres at 10 pm ET. Here’s how to watch and what to know.
Sign up for The Daily Kickoff in your inbox! The Daily Kickoff is more than an article – it can be delivered to your email account as well.
It’s time for a title defense. Not from, ya know, the team (Seattle) that actually won the title last year for some reason, but from the world’s greatest major soccer league. For the first time, an MLS team has a chance to win the Concacaf Champions League for the glory and honor of the former home of the Tampa Bay Mutiny’s cyber bat and Islamico the Dallas goal celebration horse. We have come a long way. It’s only a shame cyber bat and Islamico aren’t around to see it.*
(*Just kidding, kids. Cyber bat is still around and works in HR. Islamico manages a hedge fund out of an office in Fort Worth.)
Anyway, there are actual CCL games tonight and MLS teams will be favored in two out of three of them. Here are a few things to keep in mind for each game.
- Violette AC actually have a history of success in Concacaf. The Haitian side won the 1984 Concacaf Champions Cup.
- Austin are figuring things out at center back without Julio Cascante. Alexander Ring took over the spot this weekend and by all accounts did well. It might be a bigger issue down the line, but it feels like they probably have their answer at the spot for this matchup that should be winnable.
- Bad things happen to MLS teams in CCL. Do not assume this is all that winnable.
- Someone is going to cite the Transfermarkt values of both these teams as proof this is totally winnable. Do not listen to that person.
- The Union put out a full-strength lineup on Saturday against Inter Miami. It’s likely we’ll see a few players rotated out of that lineup tonight. This is why the Union got all that extra depth this offseason though, right?
- Feels likely we’ll see a few of the new folks tonight. That may include center back Damion Lowe, midfielder Andrés Perea and forward Joaquín Torres, all of whom were added this offseason via trades. We also might see whatever model of Aaronson we’re on at the Chester, Pennsylvania Midfielder Laboratory.
- We should probably note how the Union putting out a full-strength lineup on Saturday shows they’re pretty confident about this matchup and also they wanted to make sure they didn’t lose too much ground in MLS because of this competition.
- The Union… uhh… lost anyway on Saturday because of two bangers from outside the box. Oops.
- It really does feel like the Union could be the Chosen Ones for MLS this year. They’ve got the quality, the experience and general Concacaf-yness to thrive in this competition. They also have a very manageable bracket until they almost certainly meet LAFC in the semifinals.
- Those are some high expectations. Kind of feels like they might lose just because we said that out loud.
- I would like to formally apologize to the Philadelphia Union for saying that out loud.
- Tigres won this whole thing in 2020. This is going to be a tough one.
- Orlando City are the only MLS team to draw a Liga MX team in the Round of 16.
- For a team trying to integrate a handful of new pieces, that kind of seems like a raw deal.
- The Lions did rotate on Saturday. But, even still, it feels somewhat fair to point out they haven’t deviated too much from last year’s format. They’ve grinded (and I mean grinded) to earn four points over their first two MLS games. That means they’ve played solid defensively, that means they’ve gotten the job done, and that also means they’ve created next to nothing in attack.
- Asking the new pieces and the attack as a whole to click in a CCL road trip against one of Liga MX’s best teams is a really, really big ask.
- That being said, Orlando did just fine grinding out results in the US Open Cup last year. Yeah, this is a different level. But Oscar Pareja’s Lions know how to win even when they’re not at their best. If any MLS team were to go into CCL and just, like, mess up the natural order of things and leave a Liga MX powerhouse wondering “Wait, how did we lose that?” I think it might be this Orlando team.
- That’s right, gut call this morning might just be the caffeine finally kicking in. I’m calling it now: Orlando get the job done and move onto the next round and no one really knows how. It’s going to be hilarious.
- Or, ya know, they lose by five. Look, CCL is really, really hard.
Columbus Crew's Zelarayán named Player of the Matchday: The Columbus Crew got their first win of the Wilfried Nancy era and they have their biggest star to thank: Lucas Zelarayán, the Player of the Matchday presented by Continental Tire for Matchday 2 of the 2023 MLS season. The 30-year-old Armenian international bagged a first-half brace to pave the way for Saturday's 2-0 victory over D.C. United at Lower.com Field.
- Joe Lowery whipped out the MLS Panic Meter to gauge how much you should be freaking out, Toronto.
- Charles Boehm looked at who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 2.
- Take a look at the Team of the Matchday.
- Voting for Goal of the Matchday for MLS Matchday 2 is open.
- I did my best to rank which MLS teams could win 2023 Concacaf Champions League.
Good luck out there. Good times, good vibes.