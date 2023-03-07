Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can Orlando City spring a CCL upset on Tigres UANL?

It’s time for a title defense. Not from, ya know, the team (Seattle) that actually won the title last year for some reason, but from the world’s greatest major soccer league. For the first time, an MLS team has a chance to win the Concacaf Champions League for the glory and honor of the former home of the Tampa Bay Mutiny’s cyber bat and Islamico the Dallas goal celebration horse. We have come a long way. It’s only a shame cyber bat and Islamico aren’t around to see it.*