Ranking which MLS teams could win 2023 Concacaf Champions League

Some of those teams have a better chance of achieving that than others. All will have the tangential support of fans from around the league who are equal parts invested in the success of MLS and equal parts annoyed it’s not their team in the competition.

Concacaf Champions League is back. And, for the first time ever, it includes an MLS title defense. It does not include the team that actually won the 2022 title ( Seattle ), which, yeah, is kind of weird. But that just means the burden has been placed on five other MLS teams – Austin , LAFC , Orlando , Philadelphia and Vancouver – to defend the honor of an entire league in 2023.

It feels like, once again, an MLS team has a legitimate shot at getting the job done. We know that’s not a given, though.

They’re a solid and well-balanced team, but they’ve looked far from a finished product through two games and likely don’t have the top-end talent you need to run through a gauntlet of the region’s best clubs.

That’s not a gentle path. But it could include two familiar opponents. No, the Whitecaps aren’t better than LAFC or Philly right now. They should at least have a decent idea of what they’re dealing with and how to approach things though. The enemy you know, ya know?

But the good news is they’re on the (relatively) friendly side of the bracket. If they make it past Honduran side Real España in the Round of 16, they’ll likely face LAFC in the quarterfinals. Then they’ll probably see Atlas or Philadelphia in the semifinals before playing in an “anything can happen!” final.

This is an admittedly tough sell. They’re the only MLS team in the competition who didn’t make the Audi MLS Cup Playoffs last year and they’ve started this season with two consecutive losses after going up 1-0 early.

They somehow got the “Oops! All Liga MX/MLS” CCL package. Orlando have the most difficult road of any MLS team and not a lot of prep time to go down it.

While they deal with potential growing pains behind integrating new pieces, Orlando meet 2020 CCL winner Tigres in the Round of 16. If they pull off a major upset, it’s likely they’ll see Pachuca, the winner of Club Leon and Austin, then face the survivor of a bracket with LAFC, Atlas and Philadelphia.

Maybe it all comes together in CCL (of all places) and Orlando start posing a consistent threat going forward. At that point, the rest of the group is solid enough to keep things under control. And we know for a fact Oscar Pareja’s Orlando teams can grind out results. Even when they’re not at their best.

Honestly, the last part seems relatively likely. It’s the first part I’m a bit concerned about. We have very, very little data on what this team actually is after their busy offseason, but it feels like it might be a moment before new DP Martín Ojeda helps elevate last year’s hot-and-cold attacking front.

Because all of those offseason moves will start paying off immediately and, in addition to clicking in attack, goalkeeper Pedro Gallese and the Lions’ backline will put in outstanding performance after outstanding performance.

They’ll have to face a few top-level teams over two legs to get through CCL. That’s asking for a big leap from year-to-year. I’m not saying it can’t happen. Just that it’s really, really hard to do.

Alexander Ring put in a solid performance at center back over the weekend, but we’re still looking at a big question mark at the position with Julio Cascante out injured for at least two months. Even with Cascante available, we saw what happened when pretty much the same group ran into a top-level LAFC team in the playoffs last year.

They’ll likely control a lot of the ball, they’ll likely have some effective and pretty moments of soccer, and they have Sebastián Driussi to get them out of a tough spot if needed. It’s not a perfect recipe for CCL success, but it could be a recipe if they catch a few breaks.

They’re a heavy favorite to reach the quarterfinals after drawing Haiti’s Violette AC in the Round of 16. At that point, they’ll likely be up against up Club Leon, who finished 10th in Liga MX’s Apertura and currently sit seventh in the Clausura. Basically, they’re good, but not unbeatable. If they get past that point, it feels like we’re close to “anything can happen!” territory. And, I don’t know if you’ve noticed lately, but good things seem to happen pretty often to Austin.

Catch me up

Qualification method: 2022 MLS Cup and Supporters' Shield champions

Round of 16 opponent: Alajuelense (Costa Rica)

Why they’ll win it

They’re LAFC and they have more continuity from last year’s MLS Cup/Supporters’ Shield double-winning team than I think even they expected.

On top of that, they have a favorable draw in Costa Rica’s Alajuelense, even if they’re more than capable of making life difficult. And not to dismiss a likely meet-up with Vancouver in the quarterfinals, but LAFC should have more than enough talent and cohesion to take care of business. From there, we’re probably looking at a legendary rematch with Philadelphia or maybe a difficult-but-less-personal meeting with Atlas in the semifinals.

They got the better of Philadelphia last year in regular-season and postseason play. Barely, but they still did it. And they certainly have quality across the board to give themselves a chance against whoever comes out of the other side of the bracket. LAFC are as solid a bet as anyone in this competition.

Why they ain’t gonna do it (sorry)

They have more continuity than expected, but they still have a question mark at striker without Chicho Arango. That’s a bigger question mark than anything Philadelphia are dealing with right now. It’s honestly the only reason I don’t have LAFC as MLS’s most likely winner.