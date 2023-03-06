Who were the best young-player performers in MLS Matchday 2?

Young talent continued to assert itself on Matchday 2, with several U-22 players contributing mightily to their teams’ performances across MLS. We’ll start up north in crisp Foxborough, Massachusetts.

Notice Borrero, who’s nominally a second forward in this set-up, scoring what is essentially a winger’s goal. His ability to shift between playing in the pocket under the 9 to working off the shoulder of the weak-side fullback is going to be key to making this approach work.

The kid is nominally a winger. He flashed some very useful versatility and understanding up top as Bruce Arena trotted his side out in a 4-4-2 diamond for their home opener, however. Here’s Armchair Analyst Matt Doyle’s breakdown :

After a solid outing vs. Charlotte on opening day, Borrero bagged a goal and an assist in New England’s 3-0 win over Houston , grabbing the spotlight with some mixtape-worthy dribbling as well as intelligent reading of the game. Our sincere condolences go out to Dynamo fullback Griff Dorsey , a YPPOTW alumnus who had the misfortune to get corkscrewed into the Gillette Stadium turf as Borrero sliced and diced to set the stage for Brandon Bye to net the Revs’ third of the night.

The Revs are 2-0 for the first time ever – EVER! They’ve been in MLS from the jump! 1996! – and their skillful young Colombian is a big reason why.

In Columbus, that’s Morris and Darlington Nagbe , a partnership we expect to have a keen eye on throughout 2023. With Artur off to Houston, the younger half finally seems to have a clear runway to becoming an everyday starter this year, which started with a senior international debut for the US men’s national team vs. Serbia in January camp.

Speaking of which, the Crew got the Doyle spotlight treatment in his beloved weekend roundup, with new coach Wilfried Nancy’s blueprint taking shape in their 2-0 home-opening win over D.C. United . The Frenchman’s philosophy is one of the more complex, and fascinating, tactical models in the league, and in many ways lives and dies by the two central midfielders at its heart.

"I’d love to be playing in Europe. ...But that starts with tomorrow and how I handle tomorrow." #Crew96 Aidan Morris has clear goals for his future, but they're not on a five-year plan. For him, everything he achieves is the result of relentless daily work https://t.co/axVkpPoaXM

Saturday’s stat line was a promising data point: 58 touches, 89% pass completion with one key pass and three accurate long balls, a game-high eight successful tackles and half a dozen other defensive actions. Oh, and one big team W.

Morris’ relentless engine has been his calling card to date, though it’s noteworthy that during preseason Nancy spoke of teaching Morris to run LESS, which hints at a cultivation of his perception within a positional-play system.

As concerning as their opening-day performance was in Nashville, plenty of MLS pundits remain reluctant to sell their NYCFC stock, and the story behind their back-line debutant on Matchday 2 in Chicago points to a notable factor in why. Ilenic, 18, is an attack-minded fullback plucked out of the Slovenian league, NK Domžale to be exact, after some distinguished displays for Slovenia’s youth national teams.

When it comes to international recruitment, City Football Group’s global scouting network amounts to a cheat code for the Pigeons. It’s not just that they can spot a prospect like that, but that they also have the resources and commitment to plunk down a transfer fee reportedly in the $1 million range to secure his services. It can only help that his countryman and fellow fullback Zan Kolmanic has settled well at Austin FC.

Ilenic’s first MLS outing was made possible by an injury to Tayvon Gray, and the newcomer looked the part in the 1-1 draw with the Fire, passing at a 74% clip, going 3/5 on dribbles, notching five recoveries and winning most of his individual duels.