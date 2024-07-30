Your Tuesday Kickoff: Can MLS sides stay hot against LIGA MX?

Team USA are on the verge of making history by getting out of the group stage at the Olympics for the first time since 2000 . The US U23s currently sit second in Group A with three points, and a win over Guinea would ensure their place in the quarterfinals.

The Loons have been active in the summer window recently, and after signing Kelvin Yaboah from Italian Serie A side Genoa they’ve now signed center back Jefferson Díaz from Colombian top-flight side Deportivo Cali to bolster their defense.

Atlanta United have a new playmaker, announcing Tuesday they've acquired midfielder Alexey Miranchuk from Italian Serie A side Atalanta . The 28-year-old Russian international is under contract through 2027 with an option for 2028. He occupies a Designated Player roster spot.

Fresh off a night of no soccer, we’ve got five Leagues Cup matches on deck! Four of them feature MLS vs. LIGA MX sides, highlighted by Austin FC taking on Monterrey. Tonight provides an opportunity for Mexican sides to right the ship and pick up some wins or for MLS sides to continue to dominate, having won seven of the first eight matchups. Check out the full schedule here.

Listed in order of “watchability,” we’ve got five Leagues Cup contests to look forward to, so let’s dive in.

CF Monterrey vs. Austin FC

Watch: Apple TV - Free, UniMás, FS1 | Tuesday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 43/50

Following their electric 3-2 victory over Pumas on Friday, Austin have the opportunity to wrap up a Round-of-32 berth with a win tonight. Just one thing stands in their way though… LIGA MX powerhouse Monterrey, who finished fourth in last season’s Leagues Cup.

Rayados have some serious firepower in players such as Gérman Berterame, Maxi Meza, Sergio Canales and Brandon Vazquez, and will look to assert themselves from the opening whistle at Q2 Stadium.

But Austin aren’t short of difference-makers either, as we saw in last week’s win, and will need players like Sebastian Driussi and Gyasi Zardes to step up. There’s a lot on the line, which should make this a great matchup.

Pachuca vs. New York Red Bulls

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 8 pm ET

Watchability Score: 41/50

The Red Bulls took only a point from their clash with Toronto last week, falling 5-4 in a penalty shootout after failing to find the back of the net in 90 minutes. Now they face Pachuca, who admittedly have gone out of the gates a bit slowly in the LIGA MX Apertura, but still possess attacking threats in Salomón Rondón, Oussama Idrissi and Borja Bastón.

Defense has not been the issue for New York as of late, but they cannot afford to pull any punches offensively. They’re going to need points if they want to advance, and I expect Lewis Morgan and Dante Vanzeir to play a big role in generating offense to pick up all three points, especially with Emil Forsberg out of the lineup.

LAFC vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 10:30 pm ET

Watchability Score: 40/50

Our only MLS vs. MLS matchup of the evening, this one promises to be entertaining. A battle between two of the top five teams in the Western Conference - what more could you ask for?

For LAFC, it’s all about keeping their foot on the gas. A dominant 3-0 performance against Tijuana has afforded them the chance to secure the top spot in the group tonight. Denis Bouanga and Cristian Olivera have formed a formidable duo up top and look to cause the Whitecaps backline problems.

For Vancouver, can they finally get one over on LAFC? The ‘Caps have historically had issues against their Californian counterparts and will want to exact some revenge in this Leagues Cup tilt. If that happens, look for Fafà Picault and Brian White to make an impact.

Minnesota United FC vs. Necaxa

Watch: Apple TV - MLS Season Pass | Tuesday, 9 pm ET

Watchability Score: 37/50

It’s pretty simple tonight for Minnesota: the Loons need to win to get out of their group. They face a Necaxa side that has just one win in their first four matches in the Apertura.

Minnesota will look to utilize their home-field advantage and their attacking trio of Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Tani Oluwaseyi and Robin Lod to overpower Necaxa and grab a victory to keep their Leagues Cup hopes alive.

CF Montréal vs. Atletico San Luis

Watch: Apple TV - Free | Tuesday, 7 pm ET

Watchability Score: 36/50

Leagues Cup got off to a tough, tough start for Montréal, with Orlando City scoring early and often to cruise to a 4-1 win over the Canadian side last Friday.